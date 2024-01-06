AI has divided us – so what does your world outlook say about you?

AI quiz

It’s been a while since we’ve cleaved society into two neat, diametrically opposed portions for the fun of it.

Leavers vs remainers; pro-lockdowners vs the sceptics; The Sussexes vs The Firm, those who believed the dress was blue vs those who believed the dress was yellow… But these are yesterday’s identities.

In an increasingly modern world, we need increasingly modern divisions.

So now, as we are carried over the threshold of new year and safely plonked on the sofa of 2024, allow us to identify you as either a “Doomer” or a “Zoomer”.

It’s possible you haven’t considered them before, but these, we can say with admirable certainty, are the two groups into which almost all of us fall.

They relate to optimism about the planet’s current challenge, you see. The Doomers are, naturally, quite gloomy about things. To them, World War Three is inevitable, AI will only spell the end of humanity, the Middle East will never find peace, and democracy is on its last legs – but none of this matters anyway, because climate change will do for us all soon. So, Happy New Year.

The Zoomers, on the other hand, don’t so much look on the bright side of life as bask permanently in it, letting the glare of possibility blind them to any negative thinking and lead them right to the sunlit uplands.

In tech they trust, to the extent that they’re confident it’ll get us out of just about any hole – so in their view, we ought to let inventors get on with it, rather than dogging the process with doubts and resistance.

It’s the belief we’re entering a new Dark Age vs the insistence we’re on the cusp of a second Enlightenment. And both sides have their champions, from the chief executives of AI companies to modern historians. As a great philosopher once wrote, though, “When two tribes go to war, a point is all that you can score”.

One will win out in the end. So let’s discover which side you’re on, using our simple yet unimpeachable quiz. But remember, this is merely your attitude to the future of humanity that’s at stake. It’s nothing serious.

1) What is your New Year’s resolution?

a) Nothing, abstinence is just negative thinking in a new dress.

b) To not lose hope. I doubt I will achieve this.

c) Tunnock’s Tea Cakes. I was on nine a day in Q4 last year!

2) OK let’s get into a broad one. When somebody says “AI” to you, what do you respond?

a) Oh, aye!

b) Eh? Agghhhhh!

c) Armando Iannucci? He’s great but I could never really get into that space thing with Hugh Laurie, and the Boris play sounded terrible. Mind you, I think the Dr Strangelove play he’s doing sounds good.

3) “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war,” is a statement in an open letter released by the Center for AI Safety last year, co-signed by executives from Open AI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic. How do you feel about it?

a) Yawn. The opportunity to each have a robot butler seems worth the risk. This thinking is cultish.



b) Should be, should be?! I already take a hammer to Amazon’s Alexa if I see one in a friend’s kitchen. She cannot be trusted.

c) Sounds good but can Iannucci really be that powerful? He’s absolutely tiny.

4) Between moving fast and breaking things, which is preferable, in your view?

a) Moving fast. Next question.

b) Well one is an inevitable and regrettable consequence of the other, so I would be in favour of simply going very slowly and nothing getting broken at all. Or, ideally, simply staying still. No harm in that.

c) Hold on, is this one about the 20mph speed limit?

5) What do you consider to be the greatest threat to world peace?

a) Indecisiveness, regulation, and fear.

b) Time passing. And maybe cyclists.

c) Blight. Wait, did you say “peas” or “peace”?

6) When it comes to tackling the climate emergency, which one thing would make the biggest difference?

a) Stopping faffing around with plastic straws and using seven different recycling bins, and instead pumping investment into some tech that’ll get us out of this mess. The clock is ticking but we can go faster, we can always go faster.

b) An acceptance that it’s too late anyway, the planet has changed and the trajectory doesn’t look good. We are futile to intervene, so we might as well enjoy ourselves. We can’t, though, because of all the other stuff…

c) I would have to say putting your pillowcase in the freezer for a few minutes before bed.

7) How might we avoid the next pandemic?

a) Well, one thing could be investing in emerging technologies such as bioacoustics so that we can communicate with animals, and in doing so prevent the cross-over that could well cause zoonotic viruses. Another could be to harness AI’s capabilities when it comes to healthcare and the development of technology and medicines that might intervene early, should novel viruses arise.

b) My child, you cannot prevent the inevitable. It is naive to think otherwise. This was our folly last time.

c) We could all move to New Zealand?

8) Some argue that global population decline may be on the cards soon, especially in the West. What can be done about this?

a) This is not a problem, even if it happens. A plateau or even a decline would be fine, as we’d have the chance to redistribute wealth more evenly, we’d probably be more productive, and there might even be less pressure on services. Besides, by the second half of this century we’ll all be living to 200 anyway, so it’s probably moot.

b) It’s not declining fast enough if you ask me. But why worry about that anyway? There are enough problems here and now.

c) Are you flirting with me?

9) What should we do with Elon Musk?

a) Stop getting so worried about the controversial things he says, and just let him do what he does best: innovate, experiment, excite, invest, and duck out of fights with Mark Zuckerberg. All geniuses are complex, it’s part of having a galaxy brain.

b) He seems very keen on space. I’d suggest he goes up there, to Mars or wherever he wants to go, and stays there. For good. That way we wouldn’t have to listen to any more of his harebrained “ideas”.

c) Why, are you holding him captive? If there’s one thing I know about that guy it’s that he will NOT like that.

10) “History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes” is a quote often attributed to Mark Twain. Discuss.

a) Exactly, and you can learn from poetry. Sometimes it can even inspire you. Thank you, Mark.

b) Bang on. So we are doomed to make the same mistakes again, only the details will be different. Thank you, Mark.

c) ...With mystery? Or Listerine? Surely the quote has been cut off?

11) Lastly, Eeyore or Tigger – who would you prefer to have a pint with?

a) Tigger. But just a quick one.

b) Eeyore. It is what my children call me, after all.

c) Obviously Winnie, if we’re playing this game. No trousers, insatiable appetite, positive mental attitude. But does the Hundred Acre Wood even have a local?

RESULTS

Mostly As: It’s surprising you’ve even made it to the results, being a certified Zoomer. How is it, on the sunny side of the street?

Mostly Bs: Abandon all hope ye who enter this category. You’re a Doomer and there’s no sign you’ll make it out.

Mostly Cs: It doesn’t seem like you fit into either camp, or really understood any of the questions, bar the last one. In some ways, you’re a “Haven’t Got A Clue-r”. Congratulations, I think.