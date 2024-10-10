AI-generated ‘Princess Mononoke’ live-action trailer sparks backlash

Cheap reproduction: Acetturo claims he spent $745 to generate CGI versions of the beloved animated characters using AI tools like Midjourney, Kling and Runway. The trailer has been viewed more than 4 million times on X/Twitter and has received an overwhelmingly negative feedback. Literary agent Roma Panganiban pointed out on X that the AI interpretation "turns a 15-year-old Japanese girl into a white woman with a smoky eye and bikini tan lines." Actor Swann Grey called out this statement on X, arguing that Acetturo displayed "zero creativity, zero respect, and zero concept of what art is."

Continuing conversations: Acetturo initially took down the trailer following the backlash, citing concerns for his mental health. However, he has since re-uploaded it, stating that the trailer was an experiment to showcase advancements in AI and that he wants to "keep the conversation going." Acetturo defended his project by stating that he was inspired by Hayao Miyazaki, the acclaimed director of "Princess Mononoke.Miyazaki, however, previously expressed his disapproval of AI in animation, calling it an "insult to life itself."