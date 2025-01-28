AI now not just a contest between Californian tech bros with macho budgets, but between superpowers

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

How smart is AI these days? Not smart enough, it seems, to spot a Chinese competitor coming apparently from nowhere.

AI assistant DeepSeek was developed in China by hedge fund entrepreneur Liang Wengfeng as a side project, intended, he says, only for research.

Its latest iteration, which appeared on Apple's app store and Google Play a week ago, has demonstrated capabilities apparently equal to its better known, and apparently far more costly rivals, led by ChatGPT, owned by OpenAI.

In a research paper published last year, DeepSeek said it had been developed using only "limited capability" Nvidia chips - the most advanced technology has been banned from China under export controls since 2022 - and had cost a mere $5.6m (£4.5m) to develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its success appears to pose a fundamental challenge to the received wisdom that the development of AI will require huge investment, vast computing power housed in energy-hungry data centres, and be a race run and won in America.

Last week Donald Trump heralded a £500bn investment project, including $100bn from OpenAI. Google, Meta, Microsoft and the ubiquitous Elon Musk are all in the race, desperate to be first to find the holy grail of artificial general intelligence - a theoretical concept that describes a machine's ability to learn and understand any intellectual task that a human can.

That now looks like a contest not just between Californian tech bros with macho budgets, but between superpowers.

The implications were clear on US stock markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was down 3%, a loss of a trillion dollars, and Nvidia itself fell almost 17%, shedding $600bn (£482bn) from its market value and losing its status as the world's biggest company in the process. Google's parent company fell in value by £100bn and Microsoft, which has a stake in the privately held OpenAI, was down £7bn.

As well as questions about the cost and capability of US models, those losses also demonstrate investor desperation to be on the right side of perhaps the most important 'general technology' since electricity. It seems certain AI will change the world, but no-one can yet say with certainty precisely how, when or in what way.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is much about DeepSeek we do not yet know. How reliable, for example, is that development figure?

And while established US models are capable of "hallucinations", in which they make things up, DeepSeek appears to have selective memory. Ask it about Tiananmen Square, or other issues and events blocked in China, and it cannot help.

That speaks to wider concerns about the role of Chinese technology that has seen US authorities seek to ban TikTok, and the UK government strip Huawei tech from the communication network.

For now however users around the world seem relaxed; DeepSeek is the most downloaded app on the Apple store this week.

Latest Stories

  • Never stare at ugly cords again, thanks to this fan favorite — and it's just $24

    'Love how minimal and clean this makes our home look': The Sleek Socket clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access.

  • Krab, 26, is a Ukrainian solider who has been flying attack grounds toward Russian positions. Over the past six weeks, he has started flying fibre-optic cable drones as a way to get around jamming systems.

    In a field on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine,&nbsp;a drone buzzes through the air as a soldier sitting in the back of a truck uses a controller to steer it during a test flight.&nbsp;For several months, Krab, who is only being identified by his call sign in keeping with Ukrainian military rules, has been using drones fitted with munitions, such as grenades, to target Russian troops and equipment.&nbsp;But this drone carries another fixture: A&nbsp;thin spool containing a 15-kilometre fibre-optic cable that unravels as it flies, giving the drone and the operator a wired connection and making the device immune to the most effective layer of defence&nbsp;—&nbsp;the drone jammers saturating the battlefields of Ukraine.&nbsp;"This is a technological war, " said Krab, who spoke through a translator during an interview with CBC&nbsp;News."It is our job to develop and stay ahead."&nbsp;WATCH | New fibre-optic drones could be a game-changer:War in Ukraine a testing ground&nbsp;While the technology isn't new,&nbsp;Russia and Ukraine are seizing on the promise of fibre-optic cable,&nbsp;&nbsp;with new&nbsp;drones&nbsp;being tested and&nbsp;improved&nbsp;based on battle experience.&nbsp;&nbsp;The Ukraine war has led to the widespread use and rapid&nbsp;development&nbsp;of combat drones. Experts say&nbsp;the innovation around the drones&nbsp;that use fibre-optic cables will have implications beyond the war zone because drone jammers are one of the few&nbsp;tools security agencies can use to bring down rogue or suspicious drones.&nbsp;Jamming devices work by disrupting the radio communication between the drone and the operator, causing the devices to crash or go off course.The fibre-optic cable drone is immune to the jammers, however, because it operates on a wired connection instead of radio signals.&nbsp;In this image released by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, a fibre optic-tethered drone flies with its cable. (Handou/Ministry of Defence Ukraine)While a&nbsp;Ukrainian&nbsp;blogger&nbsp;first reported that Russia was using&nbsp;fibre-optic drones last year, Ukraine has recently accelerated development with several different domestic manufacturers.&nbsp; Both sides are trying to increase&nbsp;their use of the cable-designed drones because soldiers say&nbsp;jamming devices are often rendering their surveillance and attack drones ineffective.The cable allows the drone to&nbsp;circumvent the&nbsp;jamming systems, and soldiers say it also provides a clear video feed which helps the operator better steer toward a target.&nbsp;Krab, 26, who is from Kharkiv and volunteered for the military at the start of the war,&nbsp;started using the fibre-optic cable&nbsp;drones about a month and a half ago.&nbsp;As CBC&nbsp;News accompanied Krab and another drone operator as they tested&nbsp;a new design. Underneath the drone was a large, cone-shaped container that held a&nbsp;coil of cable.&nbsp;As the drone took off, one end of the it stayed connected to a&nbsp;base station, positioned beside Krab, who wore goggles that projected the video feed from the drone's camera.New models have some limitationsIn combat, there would normally be a grenade or another explosive fixed to the drone, but while CBC was there, the team was only testing it,&nbsp;so nothing besides the cable spool was attached.&nbsp;"We are highly likely to hit targets with this," said Krab.&nbsp;"We can bypass all existing electronic warfare systems."But Krab says the drones do have limitations. They are typically heavier than the wireless ones, and can be less agile&nbsp;and more susceptible to wind.&nbsp;If the drone is flying low through a densely forested area, it could also get tangled with trees.&nbsp;But soldiers and other experts say the clear benefit is that they are only detectable by sound and sight, and the only really effective way to defend against these drones is for them to be shot out of the sky.Krab and Fanta set up a drone that uses a fibre-optic cable ahead of a test flight in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Depending on what kind of munition it is carrying, the drone can travel between 70 and 80 kilometres an hour. (Jason Ho/CBC )On the battlefield, soldiers are using models that can fly up 20 kilometres away. But inside a production facility in the Kharkiv area, Vlad, who only wanted to be identified by his first name for security reasons, has been working to improve the drones' design.Scattered throughout several rooms are rows of batteries, 3D printers and boxes of fibre-optic cables.&nbsp;The drones are being produced here, and made better with the feedback from Ukrainian soldiers using them in the field.&nbsp;&nbsp;"It is a very good technology. I don't understand why we weren't using it one year ago," said Vlad, who previously worked in information technology&nbsp;before being swept up in Ukraine's burgeoning drone industry.&nbsp;He said the drones they are building are one-time use only: They crash into their target and explode.&nbsp;'There is no&nbsp;putting this genie back in the bottle'Vlad has been working with Troy Smothers, a former U. S. Marine who helped train Ukrainian troops earlier in his career and recently returned to Ukraine to help push the development of fibre-optic cable drones.He helped connect Vlad with the U.S. technology firm and defence contractor L3 Harris, which he says provided a 30-kilometre spool of fibre-optic cable that will be put on a drone and tested in a few weeks.&nbsp;Smothers has also been out with military units launching the drones and Russian positions to get a better idea of how they are actually working in the war zone.While he believes fibre drones&nbsp;may be the new frontier in terms of weaponry, he noted the ramifications of the technology are being discussed.&nbsp;"There is no&nbsp;putting this genie back in the bottle," he told CBC News&nbsp;in Kharkiv.&nbsp;"[Defence companies]&nbsp;are already looking for effective countermeasures to go against fibre."David Hambling, a British journalist&nbsp;who covers drones and other military technology, says because fibre drones&nbsp;cannot be detected like other drones, it could pose a major challenge for countries trying to protect against "nefarious drones being used by terrorists or criminals."The barely visible fibre-optic cable is attached to the drone and coiled in a spool and then unravels during flight. (Jason Ho/CBC )He pointed to an event like the Super Bowl as an example. In 2024, before the game took place in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, concerns arose&nbsp;about rogue drones. A&nbsp;previous game had to be paused after a drone was detected over the stadium.&nbsp;The U.S. secretary for homeland security, along with local law enforcement agencies. declared the Super Bowl a&nbsp;"no-drone" zone&nbsp;and said they had jamming equipment at the ready to detect and intercept any in the area.Drones that are immune to jammers could create a security risk."You cannot have anti-drone machine guns and missiles at the Super Bowl stadium," Hambling said in an email to CBC&nbsp;News.He predicted that instead security agencies and militaries may look into net guns, which try to entrap and bring&nbsp;down the drone.&nbsp;Smothers says while there is currently no efficient way to stop the fibre-optic cable&nbsp;drones, the work is underway.&nbsp;"Warfare always evolves," he said, adding that Ukraine has become a testing ground for drones and military defence.

  • 27 Hilarious Bluesky Posts That Prove It's A Funnier And Better Place Than X

    "idk i just think it's kind of weird that my doctor never asks me if i'm getting enough screentime" —@ennuidoofen.bsky.social

  • Apple and Meta Surge While AI Giants Crumble--Is the AI Boom Cracking?

    DeepSeek's ultra-cheap AI just sent shockwaves through Big Tech, rattling Nvidia and hyperscalers--has the AI investment frenzy peaked?

  • Not enough traffic — or speed — on Alberta's internet 'highway,' critics complain

    With about $1 billion invested over a quarter century in the Alberta SuperNet, the province still has some of the worst rural broadband availability in Canada.The project was well-intentioned and showed foresight but the investment has not paid off, says Michael McNally, co-chair of the Alberta Rural Connectivity Coalition's policy committee."We have about 40 per cent of rural homes with access to high-speed internet, and that puts [Alberta] last," said McNally, an associate professor with the U

  • What is DeepSeek, the Chinese AI company upending the stock market?

    A frenzy over an artificial intelligence chatbot made by Chinese tech startup DeepSeek was upending stock markets Monday and fueling debates over the economic and geopolitical competition between the U.S. and China in developing AI technology.

  • Apple Enhances App Store Tools as iOS 18 Adoption Surges

    iOS 18 is installed on 68% of all active iPhone devices, while 19% use iOS 17 and 5% use earlier versions.

  • Ukraine war becomes a testing ground for drones that can evade jamming systems

    In a field on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, a drone buzzes through the air as a soldier sitting in the back of a truck uses a controller to steer it during a test flight. For several months, Krab, who is only being identified by his call sign in keeping with Ukrainian military rules, has been using drones fitted with munitions, such as grenades, to target Russian troops and equipment. But this drone carries another fixture: A thin spool containing a 15-kilometre fibre-optic cable that unrav

  • Pentagon looks to leverage AI in fight against drones

    Editor’s note: The article was updated to clarify Dedrone’s relationship with the federal government. The Pentagon’s new strategy focused on countering drones aims to respond to the future of warfare as autonomous unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are set to dominate the battlefield in the years ahead, but the defense industry faces a long road ahead…

  • Ready to take the plunge? Give your tush some TLC with a bidet, starting at $43

    Says one recent convert: 'We've cut our toilet paper usage by at least 75%, which I'm sure our septic system is thankful for.'

  • China Is Hosting The World’s First Foot Race Between Humans and Robots

    Track Star In the race to build the best humanoid robots, China is quite literally ahead of the pack. As the South China Morning Post reports, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, or E-Town is hosting 12,000 humans and humanoid robots from more than 20 companies in a half-marathon race this April. The race will be roughly 13 miles, and robotic comeptitors cannot have wheels and must stand between 1.5 and 6.5 feet tall. In a statement, E-Town added that "competing robots must have

  • The best Super Bowl 2025 TV deals we could find

    If you're looking to upgrade your living room ahead of the Super Bowl, we've dug up a few TV deals that might actually be worth your time.

  • Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN): Innovating Robotics with Autonomous AI Software

    We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News Updates You Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) stands against other top AI news updates you should not miss. Leading companies across diverse industries, including electronics, IT infrastructure, surveillance, renewable energy, robotics, […]

  • People Cannot Believe The Price Of Eggs In Canada Compared To The US

    I guess I'm in my vegan era.

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • You May Not Have Known This, But People Are Protesting Donald Trump Around The World. Here Are 21 Photos

    Raise your hand if you haven't seen any of these photos.

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • My Husband And I Separated. When We Met Up 14 Years Later, I Was Surprised By What Happened.

    "He cleared his throat. 'I want to say something, but I’m not sure I can.' He scrawled something and pushed it towards me."

  • Melania Fans Convinced She’s Sending Message With New Portrait

    Melania Trump’s newest portrait has just released and many of her fans are claiming she’s out for revenge this presidential term. The first lady, dressed in a black power suit, stood with her hands pushed to the desk in the striking black and white photo. Melania’s portrait, taken in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House, impressed conservatives with her picture somewhat resembling her husband’s own serious-toned presidential portrait.