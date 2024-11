South China Morning Post

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies said it will officially launch its Mate 70 smartphone series this month, intensifying competition in the premium handset market with other domestic brands and Apple. Huawei will launch the new line-up in November, which Richard Yu Chengdong, chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, said in a Weibo post on Monday is "the most powerful Mate in history". The post did not elaborate on details of the launch. The release of the new smartphones is being close