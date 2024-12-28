Aid convoy reaches besieged south Khartoum for first time during Sudan civil war

Displaced people from states of Khartoum and al-Jazira wait to receive aid from a charity organisation in Gedaref, Sudan, on December 30, 2023.

Aid trucks carrying food and medical supplies reached the Jebel Awliya area in Sudan this week for the first time since the country's civil war began in 2023, local volunteers said. The area, south of the capital Khartoum, is one of many in Sudan facing mass starvation as warring parties have cut off access.

Civilians in a besieged area south of Sudan's war-torn capital received their first aid convoy this week since the war began 20 months ago, local volunteers said.

A total of 28 trucks arrived in the Jebel Awliya area, just south of Khartoum, the state's emergency response room (ERR), part of a volunteer network coordinating frontline aid across Sudan, said Friday.

The convoy included 22 trucks carrying food from the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), one truck from Doctors Without Borders and Care, and five trucks loaded with medicine from the UN children's agency, UNICEF.

The local group and UNICEF said the supplies would help meet the "urgent health and nutrition needs of an estimated 200,000 children and families".

Jebel Awliya is one of many areas across Sudan facing mass starvation after warring parties cut off access.

Since the war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, nothing has gone in or out without both parties' approval.

