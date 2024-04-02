Aid group in Gaza claims Israeli airstrike killed at least six workers
The workers were allegedly in the process of delivering aid to Gaza's population when they were struck.
An 80-year-old man who has been on the run for 27 years has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, police said. Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of a serious sexual offence and 11 counts of indecent assault.
Warren Buffett upgraded his Cadillac in 2014 after GM's CEO sold him on the idea. His old car fetched more than $122,000 in a charity auction.
President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages Sunday. Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social. Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, reiterating claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,”…
Preston Lord, 16, died in the hospital two days after the Oct. 28, 2023, attack in Queen Creek, Ariz., according to police.
MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal. The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles. The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police. The warning comes a
Within hours of opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s death in February in a Russian prison, a group of anti-Kremlin hackers went looking for revenge.
While in custody, the teen reportedly told police, “I’m the reason my mom is dead"
The remains of a two-year-old boy, who went missing in the French Alps in July, have been found near where he disappeared, according to local media reports. Bones, including a skull, were discovered by a walker near Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday. Forensic tests showed they belonged to the boy, known only as Emile, French broadcaster BFMTV said, quoting prosecutors.
Transgender Day of Visibility has been on March 31 since its inception in 2009. Easter is a different date each year, however.
Religious themes and imagery have been banned from the White House’s annual Easter celebration since 1978
Aniya and Anieca Ogden have not been seen since March 8, police say
Adan Tzoyohua Panzo was charged with felony murder, malice murder and arson in connection with the killings
WASHINGTON — During his closing argument in the 2004 murder trial of Brenda Andrew in Oklahoma, a prosecutor dangled her thong underwear before the jury. She had packed the undergarment for a trip to Mexico a few days after her estranged husband was killed. The prosecutor, Gayland Gieger, said the item was strong evidence that Andrew had murdered her husband. “The grieving widow packs this to run off with her boyfriend,” he said, holding her underwear. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the
BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in clearing debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main shipping channel leading to the vital port, officials said Monday. Crews are undertaking the complicated work of removing steel and concrete at the site of the bridge’s deadly collapse after a container ship lost power and crashed into a supporting column. On Sunday, dive tea
DNA evidence has linked two brothers to multiple unsolved rape cases around metro Atlanta in the 1980s, the DeKalb County District Attorney announced this week.
Lisa Boothe's blather on "The Big Weekend Show" got critics riled up.
Crews are working to remove the first portion of Baltimore bridge wreckage – the starting point in a complicated, extensive cleanup process that could help open up a temporary channel to get more vessels into the water around the collapse site, officials said.
By uttering two little words, actor and comedian Ramy Youssef made history during his turn as host of “Saturday Night Live,” writes Dean Obeidallah.
Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the many-named rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a host of legal issues.
A man faces two counts of first-degree murder, Oklahoma police say.