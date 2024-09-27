Aidan Hutchinson happy to face Mike Macdonald after time together at U-M
Aidan Hutchinson happy to face Mike Macdonald after time together at U-M
Aidan Hutchinson happy to face Mike Macdonald after time together at U-M
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
Before Brandon Aubrey's final kick Thursday, he'd been almost automatic.
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
The convoluted way college athletes are paid for the use of their name, image and likeness and a dispute between player and coaches over money appears to have cost an undefeated team its quarterback three games into the season.
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
As the NFL is set to wrap up its first month of action, several teams are facing significant tests. Who will stand out the most in Week 4?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man's lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball from being sold at auction after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it.
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the 2nd night in a row on Wednesday, despite a historic 142nd RBI for Aaron Judge in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's season is over after her team lost to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.