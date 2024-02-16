AIM sues province over scrapyard suspension

American Iron & Metal is asking a judge to cancel the province's suspension of operations at its west Saint John scrapyard, saying it was done unreasonably in the wake of a massive fire Sept. 14.

AIM filed an application Monday in Saint John Court of Kings Bench. In the legal filing, the company asked for an order quashing the suspension as well as handing over any records or evidence used in the decision.

In the days after the fire at the Gateway Street scrapyard, which is leased from Port Saint John, the province suspended the recycling firm's approval to operate, citing "an unauthorized release of contaminants," contrary to the Clean Air Act.

In December, a task force assembled by the province and Port Saint John found scrap metal piles at the facility were at least twice as high as allowed by the national fire code, and that AIM's operations are an "environmental, health and safety risk to Saint John."

The fire started just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 14 in a scrap metal pile 12 to 15 metres high and was brought under control more than a day later. In an affidavit, AIM's Vice President, Eastern Region Michael Cormier said that despite media comments from Premier Blaine Higgs on Sept. 14 that operations would be suspended pending an investigation, and a Sept. 18 press release announcing the formation of the task force, the province never formally suspended its operating approval until Sept. 19

"I was again, surprised when I read the news release because AIM had not been informed that its approval had been suspended," Cormier wrote.

AIM argues in the application that the letter from Environment and Local Government Minister Gary Crossman lacked "adequate information" on the contaminant allegedly released and "arbitrarily and unreasonably" suspended its approval indefinitely, without conditions that AIM could fulfil to restore the approval, and that it's prevented from operating its business until the approval is listed.

According to the affidavit, which spans more than 800 pages including emails and consultant reports, AIM unsuccessfully appealed the decision to suspend the approval to Crossman. The minister gave interim approval to AIM to carry out remedial work and an environmental impact assessment on the site, as well as cleaning and monitoring tasks, conditional on approval from Port Saint John.

Cormier said that AIM has submitted a remediation action plan and is "prepared to mobilize," but "continues to suffer significant economic damages" because of the suspension. The approval to operate expires in April.

AIM's application argues that the suspension is unreasonable and arbitrary because Crossman failed to justify why the suspension was necessary "and why no lesser penalty would have sufficed," as well as "relying excessively" on the investigation of the task force.

Cormier cited five incidents at the Irving Oil refinery, from 1988 to the 2018 explosion, where he said there was no shutdown after the matter was resolved, and said there was no further regulatory action taken following a tire fire in Minto in 2019.

The task force found that the environmental impact assessment – as part of AIM's approval to operate an industrial shredder in 2011 – failed to consider explosions and fire, saying there had been 181 explosions and 22 fires since 2011, as well as 21 WorkSafe NB incident investigations, with two fatalities.

In Cormier's affidavit, he said AIM and Port Saint John battled over its investigation, with AIM suggesting that Port Saint John was in a conflict of interest position as the landowner and as investigator through the task force.

AIM denied Port Saint John access to interviewing its employees, and answered a list of 43 questions in writing, Cormier said in the affidavit.

Cormier said in his affidavit that the province only initially provided the task force's report and five related consultant reports when it made a Right to Information request to four departments for all information and documents regarding AIM since Jan. 1, 2023. The province has since said it's still working on the request, according to the filing.

The company said Port Saint John denied a similar RTI request, with an email from Port Saint John saying the request was "overly broad." AIM also said it has submitted RTI requests on the five Irving Oil incidents as well as the Minto tire fire.

In December, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin revoked the site's salvage dealer's licence, which AIM can apply to be judicially reviewed. This decision is not mentioned in the court filing.

Department of the environment spokesperson Clarissa Andersen and Port Saint John's external affairs manager Patrick Beamish both declined comment, citing that the matter is before the court. Brunswick News did not receive a response to a request for comment from AIM by press time.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal