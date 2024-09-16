Aimee Lou Wood & David Morrissey’s BBC Comedy ‘Daddy Issues’ Renewed For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Issues has secured a second season on the BBC.

The series, starring BAFTA-winning Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood and The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey, will return after becoming the biggest comedy launch on BBC3 since 2022.

More from Deadline

Created by Danielle Ward (Brassic), Season 1 of Daddy Issues followed Stockport-based Gemma (Lou Wood), who discovers she’s pregnant after a random hook-up.

With her sister Catherine (Sharon Rooney) in prison and her mum Davina (Susan Lynch) traveling around the world to find herself, Gemma had no choice but to turn to her hapless father Malcolm (Morrissey) for support.

Daddy Issues is produced by Fudge Park Productions, the company founded in 2015 by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, writers and creators of The Inbetweeners.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, and Fiona Campbell, the BBC’s controller of youth audience, commissioned the second, six-part season alongside Seb Barwell.

The director is Beesley (White Gold), producer is Lynn Roberts (Man Like Mobeen) the executive producers are Phil Gilbert (White Gold) for Fudge Park, alongside Lou Wood, Morrissey, Ward, and Beesley. Fremantle is handling global sales.

Lou Wood said Daddy Issues was the “most fun I’ve ever had on a job,” while Morrissey said Ward’s writing is “funny and heartwarming.” Ward added that she “can’t wait to crack on with their continuing adventures.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.