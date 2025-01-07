Ainsley Earhardt Gushes To Fox News Co-Hosts About Hubby-To-Be Sean Hannity

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt opened up about her romance with network colleague Sean Hannity on Monday, praising her new fiance and revealing their living plans.

After mostly keeping their company relationship private, Ainsley began by announcing to co-hosts and viewers what her employer already had reported last month.

“Not only was I celebrating Christmas with my family and baby Jesus, but Sean Hannity and I were engaged,” she said on the conservative channel’s morning show.

She switched gears to how their union will work, given that Hannity relocated to Florida where he now hosts his prime-time show and Earhardt’s gig is in midtown Manhattan.

“I’m staying on the curvy couch,” she said of the “Fox & Friends’” signature furniture piece. “I’m going to continue to live in New York. My daughter loves her school, I love my community, and obviously I love my job. And Sean is down in Florida, and we don’t miss a weekend without each other, so we see each other. We make it work. It’s easy.”

As co-hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones shared in her joy, Earhardt praised Hannity, who often receives brickbats for his right-wing hot takes and zealous support of Donald Trump.

“I respect him so much. I look up to him,” she said. “We fell in love a few years ago and it’s been a wonderful ride.”

Earhardt said a common misconception is that Hannity yells off-camera as he sometimes does on his show. “He’s so fun and funny and nice and the most generous man I’ve ever met,” she said.

Earhardt said the proposal came as a surprise. Hannity told her they were going to a meeting but instead drove to their church, where he walked her to the altar and popped the question “on one knee,” she said.

Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes and they share two children. Earhardt has been married twice and has a child with her second husband, former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt, pictured at an awards event in December 2024, are now engaged. Earhardt announced they will live apart during the workweek. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

