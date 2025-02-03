Ainsley Harriott: Young people don’t want children because the world is ugly, but it always has been

Ainsley Harriott started his career in music and acting in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before reverting to his talent as a chef. He was resident chef on Good Morning with Anne and Nick for four years until 1996 and was the presenter of Ready Steady Cook until 2010. In the years since, he’s written 18 books, including Ainsley’s Good Mood Food, appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and fronted shows such as Ainsley’s Caribbean Kitchen and My World Kitchen. He is divorced, with two adult children, and lives in south London with his daughter Maddie.

Best childhood memory?

We had a big piano in our front room in Wandsworth, south London, that dad, who was in showbiz, would play. I used to go and sit underneath it and look out, while his friends would gather, and my mother would bring in copious amounts of food. He had an eclectic bunch of friends in the industry who’d visit for these soirées, including Bob Monkhouse. But it didn’t matter how you were involved in the industry or how famous you were, you were always welcome. I loved the atmosphere. My older brother Chester’s wife, Fatima, cooks wonderful Persian food, and my older sister Jacqueline became a home economics teacher.

Seeing how music and food brought people together and the pleasure it brought, I think this is why I became a chef. I love food, but I don’t have a favourite meal, it’s the gathering of people that gives me more satisfaction.

Best lesson you’ve learnt?

Be nice to people and less angry, because anger harms your soul. Anger turns you into someone who is constantly on guard and on the defensive. I can remember a time, 30 years ago, when I was in Birmingham and went into a shop looking for batteries. I had a baseball cap and sunglasses on and when I asked the salesperson where the batteries were, he exclaimed, “It’s you, isn’t it? You’re hiding,” and I responded more sharply than I’d have liked, saying exasperatedly, “I’m not hiding, I just want some batteries!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that this still weighs on my mind decades later just proves that it’s not worth getting frustrated. Even when I went through my break-up with my wife [in 2012], we are still good friends because we still respected each other and didn’t want an acrimonious split.

Best foodie experience?

When Rick Stein and I were in Australia doing a food tour in 2000, we went to this new restaurant called Icebergs. I was utterly blown away by the food and the décor. It was modern Australian food that was incredibly fresh and just appealed to all my senses. We all just looked at each other with each subsequent dish they brought out and said, “Wow”. The young female chef really was outstanding.

Sadly, she was gone when I went back four years later, and it wasn’t quite the same. It just showed how important the staff is for a brand or establishment. Excellent service and attention to detail can make a good place great. They take pride in their job. But closer to home, my best foodie memory is being able to cook fresh veg for my one-year-old granddaughter and feeding her. Being with her gives me more joy than anything in this world. Having her in my life has inspired me to take better care of myself. As much as I like sitting around with my friends, late at night, having a few whiskeys and whatnot, I’m planning on giving up smoking because I want to see her grow up.

Performing on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1998 - NBC/NBCUniversal

Best football memory?

I’m a lifelong Gunners fan, even though I’ve always lived in south London. We had a lovely lodger growing up called Karl Francis, from Jamaica, who was studying engineering. He took me to my first game at Highbury in the Seventies. Arsenal was on a winning streak then. I can visualise the journey to the match and being taken in by the stadium crowd. It was ridiculously cheap to get in back then; now I pay almost £80 a ticket. Karl’s in his mid-80s now, but we still go to games together at the Emirates. It’s a really special tradition we have. There’s something unique about the football camaraderie I have with the regulars, because I probably see them more than I do my best friends. You’re sharing the same passion, and we all believe in the same thing; it’s a bit like going to church.

Best thing about home?

One of the best things is my elderly labrador, Bobby, who’s 12 and a half and has arthritis. He follows me everywhere. I was up north recently and had to pop into a vet’s with him. They told me about this organic “umbrella technique” injection that has completely transformed him. He is a different, energetic dog, who leaps on my daughter Maddie’s bed, whereas before he needed a cushioned step. He loves running around in the garden with me. My granddaughter dotes on Bobby – he’s the most placid dog, who loves playing with her. It’s great to see her learn how to treat animals right.

Harriott with his family at an event in 1997 - Allstar Picture Library/Alamy

Worst advice you’ve been given?

My brother telling me to take out a pension that today is worth bugger-all. I’d have been better off saving the money and putting it into property. Much like a lot of people who’ve taken on pensions and worked hard to put money into it, I won’t get out what I put into it because it under-performed. Equally, I’m not the landlord-type who could invest into property and rent it out – I’d want to personalise it. I’m not ruthless enough to be successful at it.

Worst thing you’ve eaten?

With Jo Brand on Ready Steady Cook for the 1999 Red Nose Day campaign - Comic Relief/Getty

I did a series 10 years ago where I travelled the world trying weird and wonderful food. When I was in Reykjavik, Iceland, I tried whale preserved in urine. It was some Viking tradition. The smell and the taste were just the absolute worst thing ever. It was like one of the worst trials you’d get on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. It smelt like the old urinals at Highbury. On a more benign scale, I’m not a fan of cucumbers – there’s an enzyme in it that gives me headaches. Under-ripe melon does the same thing to me. I’m more of a savoury person anyway. My dad was diabetic and had to take insulin injections. If I have a sweet when I’m out, I’ll share it.

Worst pet peeve?

My daughter Maddie is living with me at the moment and her generation definitely loves a delivery, whether it’s for clothes, food or whatnot. Me, I’m more old-fashioned, I like going down to the shops in person. And the delivery people often can’t be bothered to open my gate, rather they kick it open. They’ve broken two latches already. Luckily, I’m quite handy. But now the lock has completely broken, so the gate is permanently open, and all the leaves from the common blow in and the dogs wee and c--p everywhere, which vastly annoys Bobby having interlopers on his turf. I’ve admitted defeat – for now.

Worst habit?

I’m OCD. I can’t go to bed and leave any pots and pans, or mess in the kitchen. Everything has to be put away first. When my day starts, it starts running, and I don’t want to come down and look back on yesterday’s mess. I try to clear up as I go along throughout the day, even if I’m entertaining. I can talk and clean at the same time, but I do it discreetly so it’s not a big issue.

Worst fear for the future?

With his daughter Maddie at the Natural History Museum for the Chain of Hope gala ball in 2024 - Ben Montgomery/Getty Images Europe

It’s hard to look at the current state of the world without getting a bit depressed. It’s hard hearing some youth saying they don’t want to have children because the world is ugly. I say, the world’s always been ugly. The problem is now we get news thrown at us every 20 seconds through our phones and devices, and you can’t escape it.

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was growing up, it was the six or nine o’clock news, and if you missed it, you missed it, and there was barely any world news until you got to page seven of the paper, if that. The reality is now that you just have to be a bit more protective of your soul because of all the negativity that’s out there. It’s like the world is regressing and we’re less trusting of our fellow human beings. Ignorance is putting people in boxes all the time. I’m the same person I was growing up – I live in the same area, and I still have my primary school friends. There are plenty of people who think they can get away with behaving badly, but eventually you get caught out.

Ainsley Harriott’s second series of Fantastic Flavours runs on ITV1, Saturdays at 11.40am.