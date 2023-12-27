Air ambulance charity issues drone safety warning

An air ambulance charity has warned of the problems drones can cause to its life-saving work.

As many people start to use drones received as Christmas gifts, the Midlands Air Ambulance (MAA) has warned they can pose a huge safety risk if flown near its aircraft.

The charity has urged people to take care and not to fly them near helicopters or close to emergencies that its crews are attending.

It said there had been several reported incidents in recent years when flight paths had crossed.

Ian Jones from the charity said: “A patient requiring the advanced clinical skills that we provide will most likely be experiencing the worst day of their lives.

"Flying a drone that could disrupt our ability to rapidly reach or treat those in critical need can have an adverse effect on their situation.”

The charity said pilots are trained to divert if they see a drone, meaning a helicopter might land further away from the scene of an emergency and cause delays reaching a patient.

'Privacy and dignity'

The charity also raised concerns about patients’ privacy and dignity.

It said it had now become commonplace to see people filming emergency services personnel while they responded to incidents.

There have even been rare occasions where people have flown a drone overhead to film more of what is happening, MAA said.

It urged people to respect the privacy of those being treated and not to distract medics from their work.

The charity said it appreciated people taking an interest in its work, but highlighted that it is illegal to fly near its bases as they are restricted flying zones.

