Air Cadet group's minibus stolen, says leader

Officer in charge, Denise Wilde, said the minibus was a lifeline for the cadet group [Penkridge Air Cadets]

An Air Cadet group's minibus, paid for by teenagers’ fundraising, has been stolen, according to their leader.

Penkridge Air Cadets had planned to use the vehicle over the summer holidays to take part in Duke of Edinburgh Award walks and other activities.

Officer in charge Denise Wilde said the cadets, aged 13-19, had helped raise funds to buy the vehicle and pay for its tax and insurance each year.

The incident in the early hours of Thursday has been reported to police, and Staffordshire Police has been contacted for comment.

The minibus was used a lot, Ms Wilde said, and relied upon for the group's outward bound activities.

It provides a mobile base for the group as well as transport.

“We’ve got some Duke of Edinburgh walks planned over the summer holidays and we’ve got no vehicle to do it in now,” she said.

She said those who took the vehicle had broken in through the gates and had also tried to get into their building but were unsuccessful.

The bus was insured, but Ms Wilde said it was the sense of loss and the time involved to replace it that were most frustrating.

“It’s our lifeline when we’re out and about, it really is,” she said.

“Parents can’t necessarily afford to run the kids around, that’s what the minibus is there for – and somebody’s decided to take that away from them.”

