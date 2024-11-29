The best Black Friday deals on the products we love: heated airers, skincare and the Always Pan

We’re finally approaching the business end of Black Friday, and stores have stumped up some delectable discounts on products we’ve recommended in the Filter.

If you followed our advice in our guide to not getting ripped off in the sales, you may have waited until now to splurge on Black Friday deals, and might even be clutching a strict shopping list. Now’s your time to dive in. The big day itself may be on 29 November, but the discounting continues through to Cyber Monday (2 December).

Keep an eye on this page throughout the sale, because we’ll update it with any genuine Black Friday bargains on our favourite products of the year, from Ninja air fryers and GHD hair tools to Google Pixels and video doorbells.

***

How we selected these Black Friday deals (and excluded others)

We’ve looked at more than 300 different products, ranging from £2 fabric plasters to the £1,700 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, at the Filter. Many are discounted already, but only a select few deals are genuine enough for us to endorse here.

Related: The best deals – or buyers’ remorse? How to make sure you’re not ripped off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

A “genuine” Black Friday deal is a discount that undercuts the item’s long-term average price by a notable amount, rather than undoing a cheeky October price hike. Ideally, it will be the lowest price of the year. We use various tools to find this out, including the brilliant browser extension the Camelizer, a free and non-affiliated tool that reveals the price history of any Amazon item.

Our recommendations here have the best discounts of all the products we checked (and we checked enough to make Santa sweat). Some categories, such as heated clothes airers and women’s coats, haven’t seen much Black Friday action yet, possibly because they’re good winter sellers anyway, whereas some of the deals below got off the starting blocks days ago.

***

The best home deals

***

***

Retro air fryer

Wonder Oven, £150 (was £195)

fromourplace.co.uk

You think you know what an air fryer looks like, right? Well check out this dreamboat, fresh from our essential gifts for food lovers. It doubles as a countertop steam oven and will look so glorious in your kitchen that you probably won’t want to give it away. It’s full price at Amazon, but discounted by almost a quarter at Our Place.

***

Food processor

Magimix 3200XL food processor, £241.66 (was £289.99)

nisbets.co.uk

£249

amazon.co.uk

When we asked chefs to choose their favourite food processors, mixers and blenders, Feast columnist and Dinner author Meera Sodha told us she’d only ever bought this one. “It gets the job done (the job being slicing and chopping), and it has never let me down.” Not a huge price drop, but well below its average Amazon price.

***

Titanium Always Pan

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro, £135 (was £175)

fromourplace.co.uk

amazon.co.uk

Harrods’ head pastry chef Phil Khoury has only one large pan, he told us for best pans chosen by chefs, and it’s this “virtually indestructible” Always Pan from premium cookware brand Our Place. Titanium is three times harder than stainless steel and fabulously shiny, and we love the classic silhouette of this pan. With £40 off in a rare discount, this is a fine buy for serious cooks.

***

Stand mixer

Lakeland digital stand mixer, £199.99 (was £249.99)

lakeland.co.uk

amazon.co.uk

The best stand mixers are rarely cheap, so we’re happy to see this sturdy but good-looking and lightweight machine dipping to below £200 for Black Friday. Our writer Dale Berning Sawa already deemed it “best value stand mixer” at full price, and with £50 off it’s a buy well worth recommending – just in time to start making that Christmas pud.

***

Handheld steamer

Philips 3000 Series handheld steamer, £27 (was £37.99)

johnlewis.com

£28

argos.co.uk

Another one from our university essential guide, this steamer is useful for pretty much anyone who wears clothes. It smoothes out fabric without the need for ironing and freshens up your clothes if you haven’t the time or the inclination to give them a full wash.

***

Designer wallpaper

Connor wallpaper by Harlequin, £55.30 per roll (was £79)

janeclayton.co.uk

Fashion designer-turned-ceramicist Henry Holland plundered the archive of British textile house Harlequin to create this offbeat but achingly chic wallpaper, one of our favourite homeware collabs for autumn. A little more affordable now, especially with the price seeming to drop incrementally as Black Friday week continues.

***

Luxury linen bedding

Secret Linen double duvet cover, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, £265.60 (was £330)

secretlinenstore.com

Our guide to the fair price for 14 everyday items recommends spending £100-£200 for a double duvet set, and this one exceeds that even with a 20% discount for Black Friday. But Secret Linen’s high quality bedding feels amazing against your skin and will last you many years, so our writer Laurie Davidson was happy to include it as a “splurge” – now a little more affordable than it was.

***

The essential air fryer

Ninja AF100UK, £68.89 (was £79)

johnlewis.com

amazon.co.uk

The experts who helped us compile our university essentials guide in September – that is, students themselves – told us an air fryer is a gamechanger for today’s house-sharers because it makes light, healthy and cheap work of preparing dinner. The supremely efficient Ninja cost as much as £149 last February, so at just under £70, it’s a brilliant buy for the undergrad in your life.

***

Double pram

Bumprider Connect double stroller, £549.90 (was £779.80)

bumprider.com

A twin buggy isn’t just for twins – it’s an essential for any parent with two young kids. Parents who told us about the baby gear they wouldn’t go without loved this stroller for its modular design, which connects two individual prams with secure magnets so you can split the load when needed. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this week, with Bumprider wiping nearly £230 off the price.

***

Home strength training kit

BlazePod starter kit, £262 (was £349)

blazepod.eu

The BlazePod system – whose exercise lights and tracking app turn your living room floor into a strength-building gym – popped up in our best at-home exercise kit guide, where personal trainer Ty Paul said he uses them to improve clients’ reaction times, decision making, agility and core stability. We’ve seen similar pods on Amazon with no Black Friday discount, so this £87-off deal is worth snapping up.

***

Adjustable dumbbell

BodyMax Selectabell, £170.10 (was £189)

fitshop.co.uk

This innovative dumbbell set was chosen for best at-home exercise kit by Dom Thorpe, personal trainer for people with disabilities and chronic conditions. You use the little dial to select the weight you want, from 2.5kg to 25kg, and the rest stay neatly in place. Just under £19 off is a welcome discount, if not a hefty one.

***

***

Premium stand mixer

Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker, £299.99 (was £399)

amazon.co.uk

Home bakers who love hi-tech appliances and bake in large quantities would love Kenwood’s premium stand mixer, according to our writer Dale Berning Sawa in her roundup of the best stand mixers. But with a usual price tag of between £399 and £469, it’s not cheap. This sub-£300 price is now the best you’ll find online and is about 25% off the average price.

***

Food Thermos

Thermos food flask, £14.37 (was £23)

amazon.co.uk

£18.40

johnlewis.com



Stop forking out for lunch takeouts and treat yourself or your kids to hot food every lunchtime with this fantastic Thermos, which keeps last night’s leftovers steaming hot throughout the next day. It was the Filter editor Hannah Booth’s choice for everyday products that save you money and make life easier, and it’s a design classic to boot. At less than £15, it’s now almost a tenner off, and cheaper than many lunches.

***

Luxurious heated throw

Dreamland Hurry Home heated throw, £74.99 (was £94.99)

johnlewis.com

amazon.co.uk

The recent frosty snap made us wish we’d invested in heated throws a little sooner because they keep you warm and are cheaper to run than central heating. Still, better late than never, and here’s a great deal: Dreamland’s magnificent heated throw, which featured in everyday products that save you money and make life easier, is now £20 off. It has been discounted before, but its average price is £89 – so this deal is worth snapping up before the temperature plunges again.

***

Heated airer

Dry:Soon 3-tier heated clothes airer, £129.99 (was £199.99)

lakeland.co.uk

amazon.co.uk

Most of our best heated airers remain stubbornly full-priced this week, but the Dry:Soon 3-tier model without a cover – which also featured in our favourite everyday products that save you money – has seen £15 knocked off its usual price at Lakeland and Amazon.

***

Smart baby monitor

Owlet Dream Sock, £199 (was £294.99)

owletbabycare.co.uk

amazon.co.uk

The Dream Sock may look and sound gimmicky, but it was hailed as a must-have by parents in our guide to the baby gear parents wouldn’t go without. The medically certified sock wraps comfortably around your baby’s foot and gives you real-time data on their oxygen levels and pulse. It’s not cheap, but at £199 it’s now as affordable as it’s ever been.

***

Subscription-free video doorbell

Eufy video doorbell, £94.99 (was £155.17)

amazon.co.uk

£114

johnlewis.com

Many video doorbells require a paid subscription, but this Eufy model doesn’t, instead storing videos on the device itself. It’s one of the more expensive video doorbells you can buy, admits tech journalist Andy Shaw in our guide to the best video doorbells, but it packs in extra features such as dual cameras (one for the face, one for the parcels on your doorstep). This is its lowest ever price.

***

Battery-operated video doorbell

Aqara video doorbell G4, £83.99 (was £119.99)

amazon.co.uk

Here’s another multitalented model from our roundup of the best video doorbells, this time with a handy microSD slot for videos and a battery compartment that takes six AAs. Unlike rechargeable doorbells, this one never has to be charged – just pop in new batteries and it’s good to go. It’s also available from the Apple Store, but at the time of writing, it’s still £119 there. This is the lowest price on Amazon in two years.

***

Sad lamp

Beurer portable daylight therapy lamp, £36.84 (was £54.99)

hollandandbarrett.com

£40

argos.co.uk

A daylight lamp can be a winter gamechanger for anyone struggling with mood and lethargy on these dark days – and it can help you sleep, too, by boosting your daytime energy levels. One of our best sleep aids, this 10,000-lux Sad (seasonal affective disorder) lamp is now a third off in the Holland & Barrett sale.

***

Capsule coffee machine

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, £99 (was £199)

amazon.co.uk

Coffee machines are normally a great category for Black Friday bargains, but there’s not been much discounting since we revealed our favourite coffee machines last week. This is not a bad offer, down £14 from Amazon’s average price and less than half the RRP, but be aware that there are slight cosmetic differences between this model and the £199 John Lewis version.

***

Sparkling water maker

Philips GoZero Sparkling Water Maker, £56.99 (was £99.99)

amazon.co.uk

Stop buying pricey Perrier or plastic bottles of soda water and use this brilliant machine to make it yourself. No longer available from Philips, the GoZero is now at its lowest Amazon price since last December. Our writer Kate Lloyd called it a gamechanger and voted to include it in everyday products that save you time and money.

***

Sewing machine

Janome 7025 sewing machine, £237.15 (was £279)

johnlewis.com

Another everyday product that saves you time and money, this was suggested by the Guardian’s Ruth Lewy. Ruth’s Janome sewing machine has kept her in homemade curtains, kids’ outfits and cushion covers for many years. This model is still fairly pricey after John Lewis’s discount, but it will last decades and could slash your spending on clothes.

***

Kids’ cosy blanket

John Lewis kids’ faux fur blanket, £20.40 (was £24)

johnlewis.com

“Very pretty and comforting,” said our expert, Ellie, 13, when reviewing this snuggly throw for our roundup of the best Christmas gifts. Already great value at £24 in any one of four colours, the faux fur 120 x 150cm blanket is now 15% off.

***

Toddlers’ story Toniebox

Toniebox, £62.98 (was £79.95)

amazon.co.uk

£63.96

tonies.com

This starter set with a Toniebox and one Tonie bedtime story is a lovely Christmas gift for toddlers, who can listen to Tonies to wind down before bed. The Tonies store has reduced Tonieboxes, bundles and accessories by 20% for Black Friday. The starter set is down to its lowest price on Amazon since 2022.

***

Hand weights

Proiron neoprene dumbbell set, £36.54 (was £49.99)

amazon.co.uk

£64.99

proiron.com

“Weight training helps prevent osteoporosis and makes us feel stronger so we can do our daily activities,” says former Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson in our best home exercise kit roundup. This neoprene dumbbell set comprises two each of 1kg, 2kg and 3kg weights that don’t roll, so you can use them for presses and push-ups as well as lifting. This is its lowest price ever on Amazon.

***

The best hair and beauty deals

***

Hermès rhubarb cologne

Hermès Eau de Rhubarbe 50ml, £59.20 (was £74)

sephora.co.uk

Rhubarb perfume? But wait, this is a serious Christmas gift recommendation by the Observer Magazine’s beauty editor Funmi Fetto, who calls Hermès’ fruity fragrance “exquisite”. Selfridges hasn’t discounted it and Amazon has only the 100ml bottle (£99.75), so Sephora’s deal is a standout.

***

Curling tongs

ghd Curve Soft curl tong, £124 (was £159)

ghdhair.com

£109.99

johnlewis.com

The 32mm ghd Curve Soft curl tong is a classic hair tool that – according to the stylists we interviewed about their favourite at-home hair styling tools – creates an effortless, undone look that’s not too big and bouncy. These tongs also have safety features that mean you won’t burn your carpet, or indeed your house down.

***

Jumbo waver

Beauty Works Jump waver, £45.49 (was £70)

beautyworksonline.com

If you’re after bouncy beach waves, this triple-barrel wave tong is your answer. Another from our at-home hair styling tools, the Jump waver was hair stylist Liam Curran’s pick: “Whenever I do Shakira’s hair, it’s my go-to for her soft wave,” he said. Now more than a third has been wiped off its price by Beauty Works’ own store.

***

Exfoliating body stick

The Inkey List glycolic body stick, £11.25 (was £15)

theinkeylist.com

Glycolic acid is a wonder ingredient that helps to unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, soothe rough patches and even clear up body spots. One of our 14 best beauty buys to restore hair, skin and nails, this brilliantly easy stick was already a good price, but it now drops 30% in the Inkey List’s early Black Friday sale.

***

Chanel body fragrance

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle body mist, £36.80 (was £46)

johnlewis.com

In her roundup of everything she’s learned as a beauty columnist, our writer and self-confessed scent fiend Anita Bhagwandas shares an excellent tip for saving money on Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle perfume, which costs £122 for 100ml. Get the body mist instead because it’s normally a much better buy than the perfume at £46 for 100ml. And now John Lewis’s Black Friday sale pushes it down to just £36.80, an excellent deal for a premium scent.

***

Invisible SPF stick

Clarins Invisible Sun Care Stick SPF 50+, £19.20 (was £24)

boots.com



Clarins Sun Care is reliably terrific across the range, and in our list of 11 best sunscreens for every need, Sali Hughes praised this solid SPF stick for its smooth, invisible application. It also smells great and doesn’t sting your eyes. It’s not fallen to below £21.50 since May 2021, so this deal is a genuinely good chance to stock up on a high-protection invisible block that’s needed on sunny winter days every bit as much as in the summer.

***

Hairdryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural hairdryer, £329.99 (was £399.99)

dyson.co.uk

boots.com

Over 300 quid is a lot to spend on a hairdryer, even when it’s had 20% shaved off for Black Friday. But the stylists we spoke to for 14 best at-home styling tools had no hesitation in including this model. It smartly measures your scalp temperature to avoid overheating your hair and comes with various attachments to help you recreate a salon finish.

***

The best technology deals

***

Safer running headphones

Shokz OpenRun, £89 (was £129.95)

uk.shokz.com

amazon.co.uk

Music is a bottom-line essential for many of us when we run, but noise-blocking headphones and earbuds can compromise your safety, especially on darker nights and mornings. Runners’ Retreat director Matt Whiting recommends these non-blocking alternatives in our gifts for runners roundup, adding that they’re one of the few headphones approved by England Athletics for racing on roads. A reduction of more than £40 brings the Shokz down to their lowest ever Amazon price.

***

OS maps app

Ordnance Survey app subscription, £24.49 a year (was £34.99)

shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk

Perhaps we’re stretching the definition of tech deals here, but you’ll need a mobile device to make use of this great gift for runners. Ordnance Survey’s £10-off deal for a year’s full access was recommended by ultrarunner Sophie Power, who loves that the app “helps you find trails and paths wherever you are”.

***

Budget Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy A15, £124.50 (was £199)

amazon.co.uk

£139.99

argos.co.uk

We’ve already seen some good deals on the best smartphones for kids, but if you’re a Samsung family this should be your choice. The Galaxy A15 has Android 14 and 4G support, and will get security updates until January 2029. It dipped to below £100 on Amazon earlier this year so this isn’t an essential deal, but £124.50 is still a good price and well-timed for Christmas.

***

Nokia for kids

HMD Pulse, £79.99 (was £99.99)

hmd.com

HMD is the parent company of Nokia, often the brand of choice for feature-limited “dumbphones” that offer long software support and make excellent phones for kids. Released under the HMD name for reasons unclear, the Pulse runs Android 14 and is one of few phones that you can take apart to repair at home if needed – and is now £20 off for Black Friday.

***

Apple iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB, £1,049 (was £1,099)

johnlewis.com

The iPhone 16 arrived to shake up our best Apple iPhones list just a few weeks ago, which means the still-outstanding iPhone 15 and its assorted variations are being discounted for Black Friday … or so you’d hope. This £50 discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of very few i-deals to have landed so far. Not the heftiest of savings, but you could put it towards an on-trend phone strap?

***

Best value Android

Google Pixel 8a, £354.99 (was £499)

johnlewis.com

amazon.co.uk

We’ve not seen many early deals on Apple or Samsung phones, but Google Pixels are another story. The best value pick in our roundup of the best Android phones is now even better value, dropping from its regular price of £499 to just £354.99. Our consumer technology editor Samuel Gibbs called it a top-tier phone without the high-end price and was amazed that it comes with seven years of software support from release. It’s now its lowest price ever, and £100 off its average Amazon price.

***

Premium Pixel

Google Pixel 9 Pro, £899 (was £999)

johnlewis.com

Google’s superb flagship is our pick for “best camera alternative” in best Android phones. This outstanding device normally costs a whisper under £1,000 and, despite this new £100 discount, it’s still one of the most expensive smartphones you can buy. But it’s also one of the best, and this price drop may be your best chance to make a saving on it.

***

Foldable Pixel

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, £1,449 (was £1,749)

google.com

amazon.co.uk

If you thought the Pixel Pro was pricey, avert your eyes from this absolute beast of a device that doubles as a phone and tablet in one. In best Android phones, we praised its large screen, 256GB storage and nimble performance and if you’re into AI tools, you’ll find them all here. Its usual price tag of £1,749 is hair-raising, and with £300 off it’s merely eyebrow-raising.

***

Budget Android for kids

Moto G34, £109.99 (was £149.99)

argos.co.uk

£139.99

amazon.co.uk

Mercifully we now head to the other end of the price spectrum with an Android for just over £100. Motorola’s Moto G34 featured in our roundup of the best smartphones for kids, where we liked its big battery, large screen and 5G connectivity. Importantly, it also gets security updates until 2027. The Moto G34 is normally superb value at about £150, so this price drop makes it a brilliant buy as well as a fab Christmas present.

***

Anker power banks

Anker Nano, £26.98 (was £39.99)

amazon.co.uk

Anker Powercore 20100, £29.99 (was £44.99)

amazon.co.uk

Power banks are everyday necessities in the 2020s, so we couldn’t leave them out of our university essentials and autumn hiking roundups. Anker’s models are particularly powerful and reliable, with the 10,000mAh Nano adding a handy display that shows how much charge is left. The Powercore’s ultra-high 20,000mAh capacity lets you use power-hungry maps, GPS and video while you’re up a mountain all day. Both power banks have just fallen to their lowest price ever.

***

The best deals on clothing, shoes and accessories

***

Women’s running T-shirt

Under Armour women’s short sleeve top, from £15.97 (was £32)

underarmour.co.uk

This lightweight T-shirt was suggested for Christmas gifts for runners by Vicky Camy from social running group Run 2 Drink, who said: “It’s sweat-wicking and I never have any problems with seam rubbing”. Only the bright yellow is £15.97; most other colours are £22.40, still a sizeable discount. Time to stock up.

***

Dad cap

Late Night Service dad cap, £27.97 (was £39.95)

lesdeux.co.uk

“Dad caps are the new (and much chicer) novelty socks” says our menswear editor Helen Seamons in 242 best Christmas gifts for 2024, but at just shy of £40 this 100% brushed cotton twill cap is not normally what you’d call a bargain. Now much more affordable in both colours, taupe and black.

***

Cult socks

J’Adoro Aries socks, £14 (was £22)

ariesarise.com

Caps may be chic but socks are still the most reliable Christmas gift buy, especially when they look and feel as good as these blue or black sports socks from cult brand Aries. Chosen for 242 best gifts by our senior fashion writer Lauren Cochrane, both colours have had £8 knocked off for Black Friday.

***

Classic men’s pyjamas

Organic cotton poplin stripe pyjama set, £32 (was £40)

johnlewis.com

A great pair of pyjamas is a wardrobe essential, and won’t wear out half as quickly as socks. Another of our 242 best Christmas gifts, this set was recommended by fashion editor Jess Cartner-Morley, who writes: “There is something cosy and Christmassy about new PJs. I’d go for a men’s pair, sized down for women. This John Lewis set is ideal” – and at £32 it’s an excellent buy.

***

Zipped babygrows

Mori zipped sleepsuit, pack of 4, £97.50 (was £130)

babymori.com

This set of four two-way zipper babygrows is hailed as a life-saver in baby gear parents wouldn’t live without, and they’re great quality too, made from comfy, breathable organic cotton and bamboo fibre. The set is 25% off for Black Friday, although it’s even cheaper to buy them separately, now £22.75 each from Mori. Amazon doesn’t have the set, but has reduced the sleepsuits to £24 each.

***

Soft baby sling

Freerider sling, from £27.20 (was £58)

freeriderco.com

Freerider’s soft sling is another essential baby gear recommendation from parents, who love the comfort and freedom it gives them. The light grey and a couple of the patterned slings are now half price or less, while other colours get a more modest discount.

***

Lace up boot

Penelope Chilvers Bartholemew leather boot, £209 (was £279)

penelopechilvers.com

Lace-up leather boots have been part of the ultimate capsule wardrobe for centuries. This handsome design classic tumbles by £70 in the sale to a price that seems fair for a boot you’ll be wanting to wear every day.

***

White trainers

Superga 2750 white trainers, £68 (was £85)

superga.co.uk

amazon.co.uk

This soft leather capsule wardrobe shoe offers the comfort of a slipper with a sole that’ll keep you dry. With £17 off it’s only a middling discount, but Amazon does also have Superga’s canvas Cotu Classic for 50% off at £25.

***

Classic cigarette pants

Jigsaw stretch cigarette trouser, £105 (was £140)

jigsaw-online.com

Jigsaw has taken 25% off everything for Black Friday – until Monday, that is – so this is a great chance to snap up one of two pairs of smarter trousers that feature in the ultimate capsule wardrobe. This classic has a timeless cut that makes it a fine fit for high days and everyday wear.

***

Chanel-esque jacket

Mango pocket tweed jacket, £55.99 (was £79.99)

shop.mango.com

We hadn’t set out expecting to find many Black Friday deals on clothes, but here comes another one from the ultimate capsule wardrobe: a versatile boxy tweed jacket that looks like Chanel and costs less than a pair of jeans. This excellent 30%-off deal covers all four colours: black, brown, ecru and a positively Santa-hued red.

***

The high street’s best jeans

Levi’s 501 Original jeans, £50 (was £100)

levi.com

“The most brilliant jeans in the world,” said our fashion editor Jess Cartner-Morley of the legendary Levi’s 501s, which rode high in our list of 50 autumn wardrobe updates under £100. This fantastic deal sees the jeans that launched a thousand (well, a few) classic 80s and 90s adverts tumble to half price. You heard it through the grapevine (well, here).

***

Dune block heels

Dune ankle strap court shoes, £36-£63 (was £90)

dunelondon.com

Another one from 50 autumn wardrobe updates under £100, these fabulous and comfortable Dune shoes have dropped from £90 to various bargain prices depending on the colour you choose. The cheapest is the two-tone metallic edition, at £36, while the gorgeous burgundy is more expensive at £63 – still nearly a third off their usual price.

***

Women’s snow boots

Merrell Siren 4 Thermo boot, from £138.78 (was £180)

amazon.co.uk

With snow covering the country in November this year, these seriously protective Merrell boots are suddenly an essential – and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them sell out before Black Friday. Our fashion team’s guide to the best women’s footwear for autumn praised their toasty warmth, great traction and waterproof membrane, and said they’re light enough to wear all day. Prices are as low as £138.78 for the lovely moon colour edition.

***

Men’s hiking boots

Danner Crater Rim, £258 (was £430)

danner.com

It’s not often we see the very best deal offered by a brand’s own store, but Danner is an exception. The tough, heavy and incredibly durable Crater Rim boots wowed our walking boot tester Paddy Madison, but they’re normally wildly expensive at £430. This drop to £258 makes them relatively affordable. Given how many years these boots will last you, this is a genuinely good buy for keen walkers.

***

Men’s summer hiking shoes

Keen Arroyo II, from £68.81 (was £110)

amazon.co.uk

The Keen Arroyo shoes snuck into best men’s walking boots, despite looking more like sandals, because they offer good sole protection, support and traction on rough terrain. Their description of “waterproof” made our writer chuckle, though. The shoes still cost £110 at Keen at the time of writing, but Amazon has treated the black and brown model to a welcome discount of more than £40.

***

Soft cabin bag

Eastpak Tranverz cabin-size suitcase, from £63.80 (was £145)

amazon.co.uk

£101.50

luggagesuperstore.co.uk

A soft but strong and durable cabin bag is the perfect travel companion, squishing into the carry-on allowance without damaging your stuff or bursting the bag’s stitches. Writer Liz Boulter chose this great-looking Eastpak bag for our roundup of 18 everyday essentials, and she said it’s still going strong after a decade of use. Well worth buying at its offer price, which is significantly lower than its average price of £110.

***

Underwear subscription

OddBalls monthly subscription, from £8/month (was £14)

myoddballs.com

Subscriptions and undies are two reliably good gift choices. Put them together and you get OddBalls, a quirky, high-quality brand that was set up to raise awareness of testicular cancer and is one of our 16 favourite subscriptions. For Black Friday, all subscriptions are 20% off, ranging from £8/month (was £14) for boxer shorts and socks to £144 a year (was £180) for bralettes and socks.

***

Sports bra

Sweaty Betty running bra, £32.50 (was £65)

sweatybetty.com

Sweaty Betty’s bra was one of our favourite sports bras in our best bras roundup. It has a high neckline and sturdy construction that make it ideal for high-impact sports such as running and boxing. Now half price, this is a great buy that should last you years.

***

Satin skirt

Ghost Luna satin slip skirt, from £27.60 (was £69)

ghost.co.uk

Our fashion writers voted this the only skirt you need in our guide to the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Joan Didion liked to pack two skirts for any trip, no doubt in black, but you’ll need to settle for lilac if you want the biggest discount. Most other colours, including black and navy, are £51.75 for Black Friday, but charcoal remains full price.

***

Breton T-shirt

Sunspel Classic T-shirt, £59 (was £85)

sunspel.com

Breton-striped T-shirts never go out of style, so this Sunspel classic was a cert for the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Made from ethically sourced Californian cotton, it should last years and is an excellent buy with 30% off.

***

Crew neck jumper

Rosh Crewneck, £221.25 (was £295)

and-daughter.com

Four out of five colours of this classic lamb’s wool winter warmer from the ultimate capsule wardrobe are reduced to £221.25 for Black Friday, although if you’re dead set on the navy, it’ll still cost you £295.

Like many fashion stores, &Daughter gives you an additional 10% off your first buy if you sign up for its newsletter.

***

Dress

Me+Em Travel Tailoring boat neck midi dress, £175 (was £250)

meandem.com

Another timeless classic from the ultimate capsule wardrobe, this tailored flared dress gets a sizeable 25% price cut from Me+Em. It’s comfortable, durable and versatile enough to style up or down, so we think this is a good buy – it’s just a shame that only the navy, and not the red, is available at the time of writing.

***

Kids’ goalie gloves

Adidas Predator goalkeeper gloves, from £9 (was £18)

sportsdirect.com



These fetching goalie gloves will protect young hands and help keep the opposition out. Fresh from our 242 top Christmas gifts, they’re now under £10 on Sports Direct but Amazon is still charging up to £25 for them. Sports Direct one, Amazon nil.

• The article was originally published on 22 November 2024. Reviews published in the Filter may be periodically updated to reflect new products and at the editor’s discretion. The date of an article’s most recent update can be found in the timestamp at the top of the page. This article was amended on 28 November to update prices and add new deals.