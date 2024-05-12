Air quality advisory issued after large blaze at N.B. building supply warehouse

BATHURST, N.B. — A weekend fire at a building supply warehouse in northern New Brunswick briefly forced a handful of residents from their homes and triggered an air quality advisory that remains in place today.

A large blaze broke out at an Eddy Group warehouse store Saturday evening in Bathurst, N.B., and the local fire department warned community members to avoid the Ste. Anne Street area around 10 p.m.

The fire department issued an air quality advisory for the area, and some residents near the warehouse were asked to evacuate.

The City of Bathurst issued a statement on social media saying it had set up a shelter at a community gym for displaced residents, but was able to shut it down around 3 a.m. because people were returning home or had found alternative places to stay.

Photos on social media show massive plumes of black smoke filling the air Saturday night.

There's no word on the cause of the fire, or any potential injuries.

In a video statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning, Bathurst Mayor Kim Chamberlain said the gym has been reopened for those who want a place to spend the day away from the site of the fire.

"If anybody's concerned with the quality of air, if you're having a difficult time to breathe... we're here for the day, please come join us if you have any concerns," she said in the video.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press