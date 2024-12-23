Air quality alerts continue, cool down on the way
After four consecutive days of record highs in Phoenix, we finally broke the trend. However, temperatures remain well above average for this time of year.
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su
High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.
Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.
A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
A significant pre-Christmas storm is impacting weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
Deer hunters in the province are bringing more venison to put on the table this year. They took 11,780 deer in New Brunswick this fall — a 31 per cent increase since last year, and the largest number of deer harvested in the province since 1997. "We were expecting an increase in harvest," said Joe Kennedy, a provincial deer biologist, in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton."We've been tracking an increase in the population for the last 10 years really, and we were expecting about an
As Christmas approaches and an expected record number of people across the country set off on their journeys, they may encounter travel trouble as winter storms threaten delays.
STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.
STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.
He’s not a household name, but he’s a threat to the planet
A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain are battering parts of Atlantic Canada right before the holidays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
Cleanup continued in the Kerch Strait near Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday, a week after at least 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil spilled out of two storm-stricken Russian tankers. More than 7,500 people, many of them volunteers, raced to rescue wildlife and clean up shorelines blighted by mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product, according to Russian news reports. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said oil continued to wash up along Crimea's coastline, despite announcing the night before that a cleanup operation had been successfully completed off the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
The 20-year-old freshman student was still asleep that Sunday morning at the family's house on the Andaman Sea coast of southern Thailand when her mom, sensing something wasn't right, woke her up saying they needed to leave right away. The day is forever seared in Neungduangjai Sritrakarn's memory: Dec. 26, 2004, the day the deadly Indian Ocean tsunami struck across South and Southeast Asia, after a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the west coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Within minutes, Neungduangjai, her mother, father, brother and sister were speeding away, trying to get as far as they could from their village of Ban Nam Khem.