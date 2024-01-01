Air Quality Alerts for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
It's a cool New Year's Eve in the Valley! Temperatures will be dropping into the low 50s as we approach midnight and our forecast will be staying dry.
It's a cool New Year's Eve in the Valley! Temperatures will be dropping into the low 50s as we approach midnight and our forecast will be staying dry.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude to ring in the new year before the sun finally makes its return after an overcast December
Along with the massive recent manufacturing investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology and talks of a greener, decarbonized future, there are some not-so-green problems. In its latest New Energy Finance report, Bloomberg News predicts there will be some 730 million EVs on the road by 2040. The year before, Bloomberg predicted half of all U.S. vehicle sales would be battery electric by 2030. In Canada, too, there's talk of a big economic boost with the transition to EVs — including 250,000 j
A powerful storm in the Pacific Ocean is unleashing massive waves that pounded the California coastline. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
Crews racing to build sand fortresses to avoid damage to houses on the coast.
A system moving into southern Ontario for the final day of 2023 will bring the region a chance for freezing rain and snow
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude before the sun makes its return after an overcast December. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a glimpse into this transitional weather.
The City of Toronto is opening four warming centres on New Year's Eve as temperatures in the city are expected to plummet overnight.Warming centres, which are opened when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issue a winter weather event warning, give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest, with access to facilities and other community services. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday evening, with a low of -4 C. With wind chill, it'll feel like -1
In the hottest year on record, the fingerprints of a changing climate in a warming world were all over dozens of extreme weather events in 2023.
Southern California's Ventura County issued a temporary evacuation warning Saturday for some coastal residents due to high surf that pounded the West Coast this week but has begun to calm down. County officials warned that powerful waves, expected to reach up to 20 feet (6 meters) high, were forecast near a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, and the fire department told people to avoid coastal areas. Authorities lifted the evacuation warning in the afternoon.
Crews in Ventura County worked on Friday, December 29, to protect coastal California communities as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted high surf into the weekend.The Ventura County Fire Department encouraged individuals to avoid coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.This footage by the Ventura County Fire Department shows heavy equipment operators creating a seven-foot-high, mile-long berth between San Pedro St and Greenock Lane to keep hold back dangerous tides.All beaches in Oxnard were closed through New Year’s Eve due to the conditions. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful
Authorities rescued all 122 fisherman and reported no injuries
In 2023, the United States Geological Survey has recorded eight earthquakes near the Fort Jackson Army base in South Carolina.
The Met Office yellow alert said there could be up to 20cm of snow on high ground during Saturday.
An unusually bright meteor known as a fireball was spotted over Europe on Saturday, with more than a hundred reports of the colorful shooting star over parts of the United Kingdom and France.
California's coast is continuing to experience extremely dangerous beach conditions.
A baby okapi calf was spotted taking its first steps shortly after it was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on December 18. The calf was born to mother Kuvua, who had a 15-month gestation period. See the animal in motion!
‘Ocean Safety Officers were transporting a male who sustained injuries from a shark encounter via jet ski to shore,’ police say