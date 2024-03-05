Air Rescue Crews Fly Over Wildfire Burning on Volcano Slopes

A wildfire broke out on the slopes of Mexico’s Nevado de Toluca volcano, also know as Xinantecatl, on Monday, March 4.

The Relampagos Air Rescue Group of the State of Mexico (Grupo Relampagos) “carried out an assessment overflight” to gauge the extent of the wildfire.

The City Council for Toluca said several brigades were “immediately attending” to the wildfire.

Footage released by Grupo Relampagos shows smoke rising from the slopes of the volcano. Credit: Grupo Relampagos via Storyful