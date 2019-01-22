Emiliano Sala: Search for plane used by new Premier League star suspended after unidentified 'floating objects' found

Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala is feared dead after it was confirmed he was on board the plane which disappeared over the English Channel.

The Argentine striker was one of two people on the Piper Malibu, when it lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse around eight miles north-west of Alderney at 8.30pm on Monday.

A search operation took place throughout Tuesday but Guernsey Police tweeted it had been suspended shortly after 5pm, with the search to resume at sunrise on Wednesday.

The authorities added a number of ‘objects’ had been found during their search – but they have not been able to confirm they belonged to the plane.

“During the course of the 15-hour search, which used multiple air and sea assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France, a number of floating objects have been seen in the water,” the tweet read.

“We have been unable to confirm whether any of these are from the missing aircraft.”

“I do not think that they are still alive,” Channel Islands Air Search Chief Officer John Fitzgerald told media earlier in the day.

“There was no radio contact between the aircraft and any control tower at the time of the accident. They just… disappeared,” Mr Fitzgerald added.

When asked if he would exclude the possibility of finding them alive, he said: “Oh yes. Absolutely.

“Personally, and I can only speak for myself, I do not think that there is any chance that they are still alive at this point.”

