Air and sea search for missing diver called off

The diver was reported missing off Hastings on Saturday afternoon [Getty Images]

An air and sea search for a diver who was reported missing off Hastings, in East Sussex, been called off.

The alert was raised on Saturday at 13:25 BST and searches by lifeguard and coastguard crews continued until 23:00 BST.

On Sunday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the search had been called off late on Saturday night and the RNLI lifeboat charity also said all assets had been stood down.

The Hastings, Eastbourne and Dungeness lifeboats had joined the search along with a coastguard helicopter and fixed wing aircraft, and other vessels in the area.

