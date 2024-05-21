Air show set for take off after five-year absence

The largest air show on the island of Ireland is set to return to the skies of the north coast following a five-year absence.

The last Northern Ireland International Air Show, which is understood to have cost in the region of £223,000, was in 2019.

The event was then cancelled in 2020 in a cost-cutting move by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

This year's event will welcome thousands of spectators to the seaside town of Portrush on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September.

'Fantastic aerial displays'

The event will boast an array of aircraft, including Typhoons, Spitfires, Lancasters and Hurricanes.

The council said that a wide range of family-friendly activities will also be available, including live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.

There will also be events aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM-orientated career.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Steven Callaghan, said he was thrilled to see the return of the event.

“It is one of the biggest highlights of our tourism calendar, offering fantastic aerial displays and a host of family-friendly entertainment on the ground."