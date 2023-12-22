Air traffic controller shortage raising new concerns for travelers

The Daily Beast

Alex Wong/Getty ImagesDonald Trump personally leaned on two election officials in Michigan in an attempt to get them not to certify the local results of the 2020 presidential election, according to audio of the conversation obtained by The Detroit News. The newspaper reported Thursday that on a Nov. 17, 2020 phone call, the then-president told the pair of officials, both Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, that they would look “terrible” if they certified the results. “We