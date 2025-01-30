Air traffic controllers appear to try to stop collision
Audio from moments before collision captures controllers asking the military helicopter if it has seen the passenger jet.
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf
DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.
Honda said Wednesday it is recalling about 295,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a software issue that could cause the engine to lose drive power.
An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday while approaching the Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C. The aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River. Everyone on board was feared dead, officials said Thursday.
Rescuers are scouring the icy waters of the Potomac River for any potential survivors of a midair collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger plane approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C. The aircraft were carrying a combined 67 people, and so far officials have not confirmed whether any survived. CBS, citing a police official, reports that at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. A dangerous search-and-rescue oper
Robbers backed a truck into a jewelry store in a Scarborough plaza Wednesday evening, hitting a gas line, Toronto police say. Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. about a robbery in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road.The suspects had backed a stolen truck into the store and were attempting to steal from it, but nothing was taken from the store, Duty Insp. Saleem Husain said. "They were unable to get into the store with the vehicle in the way," he said. Robbers drove a truck into a
An American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while coming in for a landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington and multiple people were killed.
A BMW M8 faces Dodge Hellcat muscle cars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s dragstrip.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Air Force pilot was reported to be safe after a single-seat F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday during a training exercise at a base in Alaska.
NEW YORK — Drive times into Manhattan have dropped dramatically since the institution of New York’s congestion tolling program, according to data released Wednesday by the MTA — with the most significant improvements at the Holland Tunnel. Average morning travel times at all eight river crossings into the congestion zone have gone down significantly, Juliette Michaelson, MTA’s congestion ...
There are confirmed fatalities from the collision, law enforcement sources familiar with the ongoing operation told ABC News. Several bodies have been pulled from the Potomac River, and so far, no survivors have been rescued, sources said. It departed from Wichita, Kansas, according to the FAA.
(Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered a rewrite of more stringent US fuel-economy rules, following through on one of President Donald Trump’s first directives after he retook the White House.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials Housing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoManhattan’s Morning Commute Time Drops With New Congestion TollUS Students’ Reading Scores Drop to Worst in More Than 20 YearsTexas HOA
Boom's Supersonic XB-1 jet became the “world’s first independently developed supersonic jet” to break the sound barrier Tuesday.
All 176 people are evacuated from the burning plane at Busan's airport, with four injuries reported.
(Reuters) -Tesla said it was on track to roll out new, cheaper electric vehicle models in the first half of 2025 and would start testing a paid autonomous car service in June, enthusing investors and overshadowing quarterly results that fell short of Wall Street expectations on Wednesday. Tesla's market value has soared with the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is a close ally of CEO Elon Musk. Shares rose 4% as Tesla said it was cutting costs and working on the new vehicles.
“We don’t believe there are any survivors," the D.C. Fire Chief said.
President Donald Trump's newly minted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says current emissions standards will make future vehicles unaffordable.