Airbnb allows fans of 'The Vampire Diaries' to experience life in Mystic Falls.

A clock tower seen in downtown Covington, also known as Mystic Falls, where CW's "The Vampire Diaries" was filmed.

Airbnb is inviting "Vampire Diaries" fans to stay in a Georgia rental to experience a night, or two, in the fictional town of Mystic Falls.

The home of Caroline Forbes (played by Candice King) is officially open to guests, calling all Fanpires and Diarists to enjoy a "lovely old home" with small town vibes, according to the Airbnb rental listing.

The home is located in the heart of Covington, Georgia, the primary filming location for CW's "The Vampire Diaries," a sci-fi drama series that debuted in September 2009 and is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia.

A group of "Vampire Diaries" fans made their way to the Airbnb recently, documenting their experience.

"As the TV series celebrates the 15th anniversary of its debut on September 10, this one-of-a-kind listing offers a perfect cure for fans’ nostalgia," Airbnb spokesperson Kelley Garnier said in a statement. "It's only minutes away from the clocktower and infamous Mystic Grill - allowing them to step into the world of their favorite supernatural drama (blood bags not included)."

While guests might be tempted to stay home and enjoy the spacious backyard or cozy front porch swing, there is a lot more fun to be had in the "Mystic Falls" town square, which is just a short walk away, according to Airbnb.

"You won’t be disappointed in the Hollywood of the South that is one of the best small towns you’ll ever visit. Enjoy your adventure to this epic & historic area in our home away from home," the listing says.

How much does the 'Vampire Diaries' Airbnb cost?

The price of the home, which has three bedrooms and two and a half baths, varies. But the average cost is about $400 a night.

The Airbnb host also offers a couple themed additions to your stay, including a private tour with vampire stalkers and complimentary blood bags.

Even Candice King made her way back to Mystic Falls last year for a Comic-Con event.

"My yearly visit back home to Mystic Falls 🩸 such a special celebration of years that meant so much," King wrote in an Instagram post.

