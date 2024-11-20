Airbnb's idea to hold gladiator battles in Rome's Colosseum isn't going down well with some local lawmakers

Airbnb is planning to host gladiator fights in Rome's Colosseum.

Selected guests can take part in a mock battle while dressed in gladiator garb, Airbnb says.

But some local lawmakers aren't happy about Airbnb's event idea.

Airbnb is attempting to kick off gladiator fights in Rome's historic Colosseum after 2,000 years, but local lawmakers in the Italian city are not impressed.

In a press release on November 13, the vacation-rental company said 16 participants and their plus-ones would be picked to fight in one of two mock battles in May 2025, dressed in gladiator garb. The event is happening because of a $1.5 million tie-up between Airbnb and the Colosseum Archaeological Park, CNN reported.

Promotions for the event are kicking off in conjunction with the release of the new "Gladiator II" movie starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington. The film is set to be released in the US on Friday.

A listing on Airbnb names the event's host as Lucius, the main character in the film directed by Ridley Scott.

"For centuries, the Roman Colosseum has been the stage for epic battles and legendary gladiators," Airbnb said in its press release.

"Now, for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies," it added.

The listing says guests won't be allowed to spend the night in the Colosseum and will have to arrange their own travel in and out of Rome.

"In partnership with the museum's archaeological team and professional reenactment associations, this historical gladiator experience has been sensitively recreated by bringing to life the drama and awe of gladiator fights during the time of the Roman empire," an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider.

Alfonsina Russo, the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, told BI that the collaboration aimed to "enhance the historical and cultural heritage" of the theatre and that the activity would "fully respect the monument."

But some local lawmakers are not pleased.

Massimiliano Smeriglio, Rome's councillor for culture, spoke out in opposition to the event, saying in an Instagram post on Monday that the event reflected the "hyper tourism of our cities which risk becoming Disneylands for the rich" and making the cities "lose their identity."

"The Colosseum is a symbol of the thousand-year history of #Rome, its image must not be debased in the eyes of the world and it cannot become a playground," Smeriglio wrote.

In a statement on Friday seen by CNN, Enzo Foschi, a city councillor in Rome, accused Airbnb of "a publicity stunt."

"We are not in Disneyland, we are in Rome. Every now and then someone seems to forget it," Foschi wrote.

Several European cities have been protesting mass tourism amid rising rental costs, and Airbnb has been caught up in the wave of criticism.

Following a partial ban on short-term rentals in Barcelona in 2021, the city announced this summer that it would aim to eliminate all of its roughly 10,000 registered short-term listings by 2028.

In July, locals in Spain took to the streets in Barcelona to protest mass tourism.

Portugal, meanwhile, suspended all new licenses for short-term rentals in early 2023. Amsterdam has also capped the number of nights hosts can rent out their homes to just 30 a year.

Smeriglio and representatives of the Democratic Party of Rome didn't respond to requests for comment from BI sent outside business hours.

November 20, 2024, 12:33 a.m. — This story has been updated to reflect comments from Alfonsina Russo and an Airbnb spokesperson.

Read the original article on Business Insider