Airbus division to move to hi-tech office base in Wiltshire

One of the world's largest space and defence companies has announced it is moving to a specialist office in Wiltshire.

Airbus Defence and Space Limited (ADS), a division of Airbus Group, is moving to the Business Cyber Centre, the UK's first business-led cyber centre, at Greenways Business Park in Chippenham.

ADS specialises in providing solutions for defence and space applications.

They said the move would allow them to better serve their customers.

The division of Airbus plays a role in supporting national security, space exploration, and satellite communications with expertise ranging from Earth observation and satellite navigation to secure communication and intelligence systems.

Business continuity manager at Airbus Defence and Space, Ricky Larcombe, said: "This move is a testament to our dedication to growth and our mission to enhance our services and offerings for our valued customers.

"The new office will not only strengthen our relationships with our current customers and partners, but also allow us to better cater to the needs of our expanding customer base."

'Benefit UK defence'

The Business Cyber Centre (BCC) opened in Spring 2022 and is the UK's first business-led Cyber Centre providing a hi-tech base for companies.

Tom Marshall, head of capital operations at the BCC said: "We're really pleased to be welcoming an organisation such as Airbus to the BCC.

"The opportunity for collaboration with our existing members and wider network, and how this could benefit UK defence, shows the importance of spaces such as the BCC."

Paul Moorby, chair of Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership said: "It is with a sense of pride and collective achievement that we welcome Airbus Defence and Space to the Business Cyber Centre.

"Their decision to join our thriving community is a clear indication of the BCC's growing importance at the heart of the UK cyber sector."

