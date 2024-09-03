Aircraft engine failure leads to emergency landing

An aircraft made an emergency landing at Bournemouth Airport after one of its engines failed.

Emergency crews were called to assist the airport fire service when the private plane arrived at 18:50 BST on Monday.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the aircraft landed safely, no-one was injured and firefighters were only required to collect details.

The ambulance service said it was made aware of the incident but did not attend.

