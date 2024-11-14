Aircraft makes emergency landing at GSP Airport
Aircraft makes emergency landing at GSP Airport
Aircraft makes emergency landing at GSP Airport
Dubbed One Beachlands, the 12,000-square-foot contemporary mansion contains six ocean-facing bedrooms.
When in doubt, make a plan.
The sailing will transit through the historic Inside Passage after departing Vancouver, Canada in 2026.
French Polynesian pro surfer Vaimiti Teiefitu on the best spots to surf, eat, and unwind around Tahiti
AACHEN, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of curious shoppers, some equipped with camping stools and rain gear, lined up for hours on a drizzly Thursday in the western German city of Aachen. They weren't waiting for the latest phone or luxury handbag release: they were after a taste of a new chocolate bar.
Everything you never wanted to know about why airplane bathrooms are annoying.
Severe weather in Spain is back over Malaga as flights and train travel were disrupted due to wind and rain
A freight train derailed in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, Thursday morning, sparking concerns about a chemical spill and sending a cloud of white smoke drifting toward a residential area. The derailment occurred around 8:30 a.m., when eight train cars went off the rails at a Canadian National (CN) triage site, near the corner of St-Georges and St-Louis streets, in the LeMoyne neighbourhood. Four of the cars remained upright; four fell on their sides. It was unclear what caused the
Several international airlines cancelled flights to and from Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali on Wednesday as ongoing eruption of a rumbling volcano, left travelers stranded at airports. Authorities on Tuesday expanded the danger zone as the volcano erupted again to nine kilometers (5.6 miles) as volcanic materials, including smoldering rocks, lava, and hot, thumb-size fragments of gravel and ash, were thrown up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater on Friday. (AP video shot by: Sigit Purwono, Production by Andi Riccardi)
A limited number of guests will train in the "art of gladiator combat" and fight against "fellow warriors"
Looking back, Ellie Furuya says her wedding reception in Thailand was too adult-centric. If she could go back, she'd make it more kid-friendly.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.
Donald Trump's wife suggested it wasn't authentic.
The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is back once again, this time in Toronto for six dates, and if you're attending, you might be wondering: who are you going to see on stage before the headliner? We've seen names like Suki Waterhouse open for Swift, or Sabrina Car
Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about
The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl