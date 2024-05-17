Airline History Museum files complaint with FAA over hanger lease
Airline History Museum files complaint with FAA over hanger lease
Airline History Museum files complaint with FAA over hanger lease
It's been almost a year since the crime occurred, but Britt Leroux of Windsor says she's still haunted by the selfie photo that Bubba Pollock took and posted while in the hospital room of her terminally ill father."My heart sank (when I saw it)," Leroux told CBC Windsor on Wednesday, just after leaving yet another court date on the case."It was the scariest moment of my entire life... That he's going to take the time to research who I am, drive to a city, and use my dying father to intimidate me
The Bush rocker and his new love were spotted out in their swimsuits soaking up some sun in Los Cabos, Mexico
Their no-show at Donald Trump's hush money trial is down to two things, said the former president's niece.
Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" audience erupted over the proposal.
The couple, who were originally together from 2002 to 2004, reunited in 2021 and married the following year
Noem received widespread backlash when she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month old dog, Cricket.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesJust hours after Donald Trump and Joe Biden agreed to debate each other on CNN in June, the cable news network announced that the debate will be moderated by its anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 p.m. on June 27, and will air live on CNN. It will be the first of at least two agreed upon presidential debates, with the second slated to be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10.Both Tapper and Bash have experience as debate mode
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation
Fox Business NetworkRep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) made a bizarre claim Thursday, insisting that he has “evidence” to support his allegation that President Joe Biden was “jacked up on something” during the State of the Union address. He even offered to show his so-called proof to Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo “offline.”The MAGA congressman’s wild accusation seemed to go too far for the pro-Trump conspiracy-loving Bartiromo, who once relied on “wackadoodle” claims made by a woman who thinks
Be it a sports fanatic at a local pub or the commissioner of the Canadian Football League, Canadians from all walks of life are coming together to remember the life and work of a "terrific interviewer" who brought out the "best in people around him," as they bid a final goodbye to TSN's Darren Dutchyshen.
The Russian president said: "I am convinced that this view is shared by most people on the planet."
NEW YORK (AP) — Your wallet may soon be getting thinner. Visa on Wednesday announced major changes to how credit and debit cards will operate in the U.S. in the coming months and years. The new features could mean Americans will be carrying fewer physical cards in their wallets, and will make the 16-digit credit or debit card number printed on every card increasingly irrelevant. They will be some of the biggest changes to how payments operate in the U.S. since the U.S. rolled out chip-embedded c
Peter Nicholls/ReutersA friend of Queen Camilla has claimed that Prince William is obstructing a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his father King Charles III.Urging the royal family to “bring Harry home,” the society journalist Petronella Wyatt said in a column in the Daily Telegraph that William was “equally liable” to Harry for the breakdown in royal relations.Wyatt has known Camilla since she was 18. She is the daughter of the late life peer and friend of Queen Elizabeth II, Baron Wood
On March 5, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona at age 25
Critics aren’t buying this big claim by the son of the former president.
The Fox News host questioned the credibility of Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, opening herself up to a wave of mockery.
The former president had suggested that his successor was reluctant to debate him. But on Wednesday, that claim was thrown out the window.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been looking healthy and well in his recent appearances. According to sources, his secret could be supplements from GP Nutrition, the brand of Gabriela Hearst who coached Harry before his wedding to Meghan Markle
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled in favor of a Republican candidate challenging the results in a 2022 judicial race and ordered that a new election be held in the nation’s third-most populous county, a Democratic stronghold that’s been beset by GOP efforts to dictate how ballots are cast. A losing GOP candidate in a November 2022 judicial race had filed a lawsuit calling for a new election in her contest in Harris County, where Houston is located. Republican Tami Pierce lost her race to be
The actor's girlfriend also shared a post to her Instagram profile, and Spelling commented in support of the couple