Airplane Catches Fire During Crash-Landing at Canada Airport: 'Smoke Started Coming in the Windows,' Passenger Recalls

The flight was arriving to Nova Scotia from St. John’s, a city in Newfoundland and Labrador, on Dec. 28

An Air Canada plane caught fire during a crash-landing in Nova Scotia this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, around 9:30 p.m. local time, Air Canada Express Flight 2259 skidded down a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, causing a wing to catch fire, according to videos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick told the Associated Press that the plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue" upon its arrival at the airport. He added that the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal, so the crew and 73 passengers were taken there by bus. The spokesperson also said that no injuries were reported.

Customers have yet to receive their belongings, as they are waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to release the plane, Fitzpatrick told the AP.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Getty Various signage at Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Halifax Stanfield International Airport said in a post on Instagram that its "airfield was closed briefly" following an incident.

"All passengers and crew on board have since been deplaned and have been transported off the airfield," the airport wrote.

One of the airport's two runways has since reopened, though flights may still experience delays, according to an update made by the Canadian airport on Instagram on Dec. 29.

"Safety is our top priority," the Halifax Stanfield International Airport wrote. "We encourage travelers to check their flight status directly with their airline or on our website before leaving for the airport."

A spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport said in a statement to PEOPLE that the incident occurred upon the flight's arrival from St. John’s, a city in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Our 24/7 Emergency Response Services team responded immediately to the aircraft and to assist passengers and crew," they said. "All passengers and crew on board were safely deplaned and transported off the airfield for medical assessment while our ERS team stabilized and inspected the aircraft."

According to the airport, the airfield was only closed for about 90 minutes on Dec. 28, which resulted in the diversion of four flights and "a handful of cancellations and delays."



The spokesperson added, "The aircraft remains on the closed runway at this time pending an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board, who will have representatives on-site today."

The Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police told PEOPLE that they responded to the incident alongside first responders.

"All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane and cleared by EHS with no injuries," police said.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty An Air Canada Express Embraer 170-200 taking off from Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

In an interview with CBC, passenger Nikki Valentine alleged one of the plane's tires did not deploy properly upon landing on the runway.

"The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud — what almost sounded like a crash sound — as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," she said.

Valentine added that the plane "shook quite a bit, and we started seeing fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming in the windows."

The airline incident remains under investigation.



