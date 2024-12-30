UK weather live: Met Office warns of heavy rain, wind and snow which will hit country over New Year’s Eve

Snow, rain and heavy winds are set to hit the UK over the New Year as the Met Office issues countrywide weather warnings.

Yellow warnings are in place for Monday to Thursday, as severe weather is set to travel from Scotland southward overnight on New Year’s Eve. An amber warning for rain is also in place in the Scottish Highlands from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said travel delays can be expected as a result of the bad weather, with forecasters advising travellers factor extra time into their journeys over the coming few days.

Rail and air travel may be cancelled, with delays possible on roads and a “small chance” of closures and potential flooding.

Meanwhile disruption continues at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day as thick fog causes flight cancellations and delays during the airport’s busy holiday period.

A spokesperson for the airport has confirmed that air restrictions will be kept in place because of low visibility in airfields affected by fog.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience,” they said, adding: “Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

It follows three days of disruption at the UK’s busiest airports including Stansted, Heathrow, Luton, Gatwick, and Manchester Airports.

Amber rain warning issued in Scottish Highlands

Thousands of passengers disrupted as fog hits Gatwick flights for fourth day

Where are the Met Office yellow warnings on 31 December?

Gatwick delays and diversions intensify – Simon Calder

How do I qualify for a cash payout if my flight is delayed?

Thousands of passengers disrupted as fog hits Gatwick flights for fourth day

08:56 , Albert Toth

Flight restrictions remain in place at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day because of fog, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

More than 20 flights planned for the West Sussex airport on Monday were cancelled in advance and passengers are being warned of delays throughout the day.

Flights at the UK’s second busiest airport have been disrupted since Friday because of fog.

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience.

“Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Passengers on flights delayed by more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.

Amber rain warning issued in Scottish Highlands

11:34 , Alex Croft

An amber weather warning for rain has been issued in the Scottish Highlands.

Stretching from Inverness down to Fort William, the warning will be in place from 12am until 5pm on Tuesday 31 December.

The Met Office says: “After a brief lull during Monday afternoon, another period of heavy rain is expected to develop during Monday night and persist through Tuesday morning before turning to showers on Tuesday afternoon, giving another 50-70mm on top of what has already fallen.

“This is likely to lead to significant travel disruption and may result in some flooding of properties.

“Yellow rain and snow warnings will continue to be in force after the expiry of this warning.”

Fast flowing floodwater, power cuts and travel disruption are “likely” the forecaster says.

The yellow weather warning will remain after the amber warning is lifted at 5pm on Tuesday (Met Office)

Strong winds see major road closed to certain vehicles

11:10 , Alex Croft

As strong winds begin to hit Scotland and northern regions, a major road has been closed to vehicles which are likely to be affected.

National Highways said the A66 has been closed in both directions to “high-sided and vulnerable vehicles” between the M6 and A1M.

This will cause major disruption to some drivers planning to travel between Cumbria and North Yorkshire today. Drivers planning to cross the Pennines are advised to consider alternative routes such as the A69.

(National Highways)

Conditions have “significantly improved” says air traffic controller – but delays remain

10:40 , Alex Croft

The foggy conditions that caused disruption at Gatwick Airport over the weekend have lessened, air traffic control services have said, but significant delays remain.

Air traffic control provider Nats said in a statement: “The weather conditions that caused disruption to UK airports over the weekend have significantly improved.

“Only a few air traffic regulations remain, and these are within normal operating limits.

“Passengers should still check the status of their flight with their airline, as there may be knock-on impacts to the usual flying schedule.”

More than 20 flights planned for Gatwick today have been cancelled in advance, with passengers warned of more delays to come.

Cancellations continue at Gatwick

10:10 , Albert Toth

After three days of fog led to the cancellation of around 200 flights to and from London Gatwick, more departures and arrivals have been grounded at the Sussex airport.

Planes and pilots are out of position, with flight time limitations also coming into play.

So far 27 more flights have been grounded at Gatwick, affecting up to 5,000 passengers. The biggest airline at the Sussex airport, easyJet, has grounded 17 flights. Inbound services from Aberdeen, Inverness and Belfast City were axed.

Departures on easyJet to Nice, Venice, Murcia, Milan, Naples, Innsbruck and Rennes have also been cancelled.

Passengers were told: “We were affected by a three-day disruption caused by low-visibility weather conditions in London Gatwick.

“This has meant that air traffic control has had to limit the number of aircraft that can arrive and depart, which has sadly led to delays and cancellations today. The safety of you and our crew is our highest priority, and we thank you for your understanding.”

British Airways has grounded flights from Gatwick to Algiers, Jersey (two services), Seville and Verona.

09:50 , Albert Toth

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings covering the New Year period, with every region of the UK covered at some point over the next week.

The forecast spells a turbulent New Years’ Eve for many as the bad weather is set to travel southwards across the country between 31 December and 1 January.

Here’s what the weather warnings look like today and over the next few days:

30 December, 2024 (Met Office)

31 December, 2024 (Met Office)

1 January, 2025 (Met Office)

2 January, 2025 (Met Office)

Many flight delays into early hours of Monday morning

09:26 , Simon Calder

At London Gatwick, short-notice cancellations continued long into Sunday night, with easyJet in particular grounding dozens of flights as passengers waited in the terminals.

British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air also left thousands of people stranded on Sunday with cancellations to and from the Sussex airport.

Many of the passengers who made it back to Gatwick were severely delayed, with some easyJet, BA and Tui flights arriving four hours or more behind schedule.

But the record delay on Sunday was a Ryanair lunchtime flight from Belfast International to London Stansted, which took off 12 hours late and landed at the Essex airport at 2.11am.

Weather warnings December 30-31

06:00 , Barney Davis

(PA Wire)

How long will the icy, wet and windy weather last?

05:04 , Barney Davis

Northerly winds will draw cold air across the UK. Showers of rain and sleet will turn increasingly to snow, especially across the north, and coasts which are exposed to the onshore wind.

This cold, showery northerly may persist in the east, as high pressure builds in the Atlantic brings a period of more settled weather to western areas.

There is also a chance that rain may move in from the south over the first weekend of January, falling as snow as it runs into colder air. Into the following week, a fairly changeable picture is probable.

Wettest and windiest weather in the north and west, whilst the south and east will more likely remain more settled overall.

How do I qualify for a cash payout if my flight is delayed?

04:00 , Barney Davis

If you are flying from a UK/EU airport or on a British/ European airline and are delayed in arrival by at least three hours, the presumption is that you are owed hundreds of pounds in compensation.

The payment depends on distance:

Under 1,500km, for example London to Nice: £220 or €250

1,500-3,500km, such as Manchester-Malaga: £350 or €400

Above 3,500km, eg Birmingham-Dubai: £520 or €600. If a long-haul arrival delay is between three and four hours, the compensation is halved.

The only way the airline can avoid paying out is by demonstrating “extraordinary circumstances” were responsible.

extraordinary circumstances refers to “political instability, meteorological conditions incompatible with the operation of the flight concerned, security risks, unexpected flight safety shortcomings and strikes”.

01:00 , Barney Davis

Met Office wind, rain and snow warnings over coming days

Sunday 29 December 2024 23:10 , Barney Davis

⚠️



Met Office wind, rain & snow warnings issued over the next few days. Lots of weather to keep an eye on! pic.twitter.com/Aj3f75luyy — Met4Cast° (@Met4CastUK) December 29, 2024

Met office chief says volatile week looking complicated to predict

Sunday 29 December 2024 21:04 , Barney Davis

Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the forecast for the upcoming week was “complicated” and urged people to check the forecast regularly in order to update their plans.

He said: “Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week.

“With such a varied and complex weather situation, there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas.

“With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”

Wales set for soggy start to New Year with potential flooding

Sunday 29 December 2024 19:04 , Barney Davis

Those hoping to travel on New Year’s Day should check road conditions and public transport updates before embarking on their journeys.

In Wales, the new year will be off to a soggy start as the majority of the country is likely to be drenched by up to 60mm of rain causing delays for road transport, potential power cuts and flooding.

20cm snow persistent expected

Sunday 29 December 2024 18:17 , Barney Davis

A yellow warning for “persistent snow” likely to cause travel disruption has been issued for Orkney and Shetland during Hogmanay.

The Met Office alert covers all of the islands and is in place from 5am all day on Tuesday.

Up to 20cm of snow are expected in the worst affected areas, mainly Mainland and Hoy, with 5 to 10cm predicted elsewhere.

Longer road journey times are likely as a result of difficult driving conditions, the forecaster warned.

Gatwick delays and diversions intensify

Sunday 29 December 2024 17:25 , Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent

Delays and cancellations are building up at London Gatwick, the world’s busiest single-runway airport. Around 60 flights to and from Gatwick have been grounded, affecting an estimated 9,000 passengers.

While Sunday morning started with only some modest waits of up to an hour, by lunchtime the average delay extended to two hours. Some departures were five hours behind schedule, including easyJet to Aberdeen.

The biggest airline at Gatwick, easyJet, has so far cancelled flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Isle of Man, Berlin (two services), Munich, Basel, Geneva, Zurich and Innsbruck.

One easyJet inbound flight from Nice diverted to Bournemouth.

British Airways has cancelled flights to Bordeaux, Gran Canaria, Jersey and Geneva, while Wizz Air grounded its departure to Larnaca in Cyprus.

The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has once again cancelled some inbound flights, from Asturias, Malaga, Seville, Santiago and Barcelona, to avoid them being caught with long delays to land and return to Spain.

Norwegian did the same from Bergen, Copenhagen (two services), Oslo, Stavanger, Stockholm and Trondheim.

Swiss grounded its flight from Zurich, as did TAP Portugal from Porto.

Cancellations are likely to increase into the evening as crews reach their maximum permitted hours.

Hogmanay under threat with 25cm snow expected

Sunday 29 December 2024 17:10 , Barney Davis

For those celebrating Hogmanay, heavy downpours and snowfall may cause “significant disruption” across northern Scotland, with up to 140mm of rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Up to 20cm of snow may blanket areas of higher ground while strong winds have the potential to “exacerbate impacts”, creating “blizzard conditions” which could freeze powerlines.

A warning has also been issued for “persistent snow” likely to cause road disruption in Orkney and Shetland from 5am onwards on Tuesday.

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with separate weather warnings in place for snow, wind and rain on January 1.

Worst affected areas could be covered in up to 25cm of snow, including Central Tayside and Fife, the East Midlands, northern England and the Lothian borders.

Heathrow fog: What happens if my flight is cancelled?

Sunday 29 December 2024 16:15 , Barney Davis

Nearly whole of UK under weather alerts from Monday to Thursday

Sunday 29 December 2024 15:15 , Barney Davis

Heavy snow, rain and wind are set to hit the UK, causing travel disruption over New Year’s Eve and the majority of next week.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings between Monday and Thursday, with nearly all of the country impacted by at least one alert.

In England and Northern Ireland, gusts of up to 70mph may lead to travel disruption on December 31, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport all likely, the forecaster has warned.

70mph winds expected to blast New Year’s Eve

Sunday 29 December 2024 14:15 , Barney Davis

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds of up to 70mph that may cause travel disruption on New Year’s Eve.

The alert, in place from 7am until 11pm on Tuesday, covers most of Northern Ireland, including Londonderry, Tyrone, Antrim and Armagh, as well as just north of York in England up to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Greenock.

Delays to transport are likely, with gusts of up to 60mph expected in most areas, the forecaster has warned.

Those affected should check road conditions for driving and the latest travel information as well as preparing for in advance for potential power cuts.

In pictures: Cars driving in foggy conditions on the M20 near Folkestone in Kent

Sunday 29 December 2024 13:15 , Barney Davis

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Airport train cancellations add to passengers’ woes

Sunday 29 December 2024 12:40 , Barney Davis

Staff shortage on the railways means thousands of airline passengers will find they cannot easily get to or from the airport.

CrossCountry has cancelled a number of trains serving Birmingham airport, blaming a shortage of drivers and train managers.

The rail firm says: “Services will be extremely busy and may be subject to last-minute changes and cancellations. Essential travel only between Bournemouth, Reading and Birmingham.”

This is the line that includes Birmingham International, the station serving the West Midlands airport.

Manchester airport’s railway station is seeing the usual Sunday cancellations of trains by Northern due to a shortage of train conductors. The Manchester airport-Wilmslow link is one of nine routes that have been closed to trains for the day.

Northern says: “Recently, we have seen higher levels of cancellations in the north west and for that we are sorry. The underlying reason is train crew availability, in particular on Sundays which is contractually outside of the working week.”

In pictures: Early morning dippers dodge the fog in epic sunrise swim

Sunday 29 December 2024 12:36 , Barney Davis

Swimmers brave the December chill as fog appears to dissipate above Cullercoats Bay on the north east coast of England.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

25cm snow warnings issued over New Year

Sunday 29 December 2024 11:38 , Barney Davis

Heavy rain and snow may bring significant disruption in the after New Year, the Met Office has warned.

The forecaster says a band of rain in association with a deep low pressure system moving in from the west pushes east on Wednesday affecting Scotland, North East and swathes of Yorkshire.

They say it’s likely to turn to snow as it moves into cold air across the northern half of the UK.

Around 2-5 cm is expected locally and nearer 10 cm of snow accumulations are possible widely, with 10-15 cm and locally 20-25 cm over hills with significant drifting due to strong winds.

The warning begins at 9am on January 1 and lasts until 3am January 2.

(Met Office)

Some London airports reporting clear runways

Sunday 29 December 2024 11:00 , Barney Davis

Heathrow, Stansted and Luton Airports said flights had not been affected by the weather as of Sunday morning.

Krakow airport closed with dozens of diversions

Sunday 29 December 2024 10:56 , Simon Calder

The airport serving Poland’s most popular tourist city, Krakow, has seen dozens of arriving flights diverted to other cities, or simply cancelled, as fog blankets the area.

Problems began on Saturday, with the Institute of Meteorology warning of “dense fog with very poor visibility – 200m, locally 100m”.

The airport posted on Sunday morning: “According to the weather forecast today, from 9am the weather conditions will improve. Between 12 noon and 3pm a temporary deterioration of weather conditions is expected.”

So far on Sunday 40 flights have been diverted.

The main diversion airport is nearby Katowice, which is where Ryanair flights from London Stansted, Liverpool, Leeds Bradford, Belfast and Newcastle touched down, along with Wizz Air from Luton.

Rzerzow, Wroclaw and Warsaw in Poland, as well as Ostrava in the Czech Republic and the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, are also being used for diversions.

Gatwick airport: Five hour delays to one flight

Sunday 29 December 2024 10:31 , Simon Calder

Thousands of passengers arriving at London Gatwick airport overnight endured long delays. Among the longest: an easyJet flight from Enfidha in Tunisia due at 11.10pm, which was over four hours late.

A British Airways jet from Lanzarote touched down at 3.03am, almost four hours behind schedule.

Among flights enduring three-hour delays were easyJet from Marseille and Palma, and BA from Alicante and Las Palmas.

Among Sunday morning arrivals, both Tui planes from Barbados arrived around two hours behind schedule.

The omens for Sunday flights from Gatwick look unfavourable, with easyJet to Grenoble and Montpellier both two hours late. Passengers have been told enigmatically by the airline: “Why is your flight delayed? We’re sorry that your flight has been delayed.”

The longest outbound delay of the day so far is expected to be Wizz Air from Gatwick to Larnaca. The plane was due out at 4.35pm but the airline says it will depart 5h20m late, arriving in Cyprus at 4.30am.

Flight delays caused by the fog may continue into Sunday morning at Gatwick airport

Sunday 29 December 2024 09:26 , Barney Davis

A spokesperson for the West Sussex airport said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience.

“Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Disruption caused by thick fog is expected to continue at some airports around London on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Disruption caused by thick fog is expected to continue at some airports around London on Sunday.

Sunday 29 December 2024 09:10 , Barney Davis

Flights at Stansted Airport were affected by the weather conditions on Saturday, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester Airports.

Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions will continue on Sunday as airfields are affected by fog.

A Nats spokesman said: “While the weather conditions have improved, fog continues to affect some airports in London today.

“Temporary air traffic restrictions are therefore in place at airfields with low visibility to maintain safety.

“Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption but passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Sunday 29 December 2024 09:02 , Tom Watling

Sunday 29 December 2024 07:00 , Jabed Ahmed

In the UK and Europe, what can I expect if my flight is delayed?

Sunday 29 December 2024 06:00 , Jabed Ahmed

For delays of under two hours you have no rights (unless a short delay in the UK triggers a missed connection and much later arrival at your final ticketed destination – see below).

For longer delays, the airline should provide refreshments as appropriate after a specified length of time. This applies regardless of the cause of the delay.

The time at which the duty of care kicks in depends on the distance you are flying:

Short flights (up to 1,500km): refreshments after two hours.

Mid-haul journeys (1,500 to 3,500km): three hours.

Longer trips: four hours.

Note that if the airline believes providing the care would further delay the flight, it need not deliver.

If the delay extends overnight, the airline is obliged to find and pay for a hotel room. In practice, carriers often say, “too difficult”, and invite the passenger to book their own and reclaim later.

While this practice does not comply fully with the rules, aviation authorities tend to turn a blind eye to it.

72 per cent of all flights departing Heathrow delayed

Sunday 29 December 2024 05:00 , Jabed Ahmed

On Saturday, 19 flights at Heathrow have been cancelled so far with another 455 delayed, while at Gatwick, 320 are delayed and 16 have been cancelled.

Roundup: Thick fog continues to cause flight disruption at some of UK’s busiest airports

Sunday 29 December 2024 04:00 , Jabed Ahmed

Disruption is continuing at some of the UK’s busiest airports as thick fog blankets the country.

Flights at Stansted airport have been affected by the weather conditions, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.

Passengers at Gatwick airport on Saturday morning were warned to expect disruption because of the poor visibility and told to contact their airline for updated information.

Patches of thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas, the Met Office said.

A spokesperson for the Gatwick said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.”

Sunday is expected to be the airport’s busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.

Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions would remain in place on Saturday in areas with low visibility.

A spokesperson added: “Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information.”

Sunday 29 December 2024 03:00 , Jabed Ahmed

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations under threat by fog

Sunday 29 December 2024 01:00 , Jabed Ahmed

There is a yellow warning in place for heavy rain and snow in parts of Scotland for Monday and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations could face “significant disruption” from rain, with organisers warning audiences to “prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double-check with your travel operator for the latest updates”.

Couple forced to prolong Christmas stay with family after flights cancelled

Saturday 28 December 2024 23:21 , Jabed Ahmed

Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from Isle of Man Airport to London Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family – but their flight was delayed by three hours before eventually being cancelled at around 10pm, with their next available journey on Sunday.

“Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like,” Ms Quayle, 30, said.

“It’s frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point.

“We’re frustrated about the lack of communication – we all knew the flight would likely be cancelled, but just putting it as delayed in an airport where the only food was crisps from the bar wasn’t fair.

“We are splitting our time between in-laws houses as people go back to work and their routines after Christmas – we’re trying not to impose too much at this point and we’re grateful we have places we can stay that aren’t hotels.”

Saturday 28 December 2024 22:31 , Jabed Ahmed

How can you claim for a delayed flight?

Saturday 28 December 2024 21:31 , Jabed Ahmed

Each airline should enable you to fill out an online form, but these are sometimes difficult to track down. The pages for three leading airlines are here:

British Airways (click on “submit a new claim”)

EasyJet

Ryanair

Compensation must be paid by bank transfer (or cheque), except if the airline obtains the prior signed agreement of the passenger to pay with vouchers for future travel.

For example, an airline might offer a 30 per cent uplift if you accept vouchers that are valid for a year – so a choice between £350 in cash or £455-worth of flights.

