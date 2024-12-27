Airport delays LIVE: Passengers facing two-hour delays as fog causes chaos at Manchester and Gatwick

The weather is having an impact as airports return to their normal flight schedules after Christmas

UK passengers desperately trying to travel ahead of the New Year have been hit by severe disruption at the country’s busiest airports.

Thick fog has shrouded the country in recent days - wrecking havoc on festive travel plans as airports struggle to return to their normal flight scheduled after Christmas.

Gatwick and Manchester, the UK’s second and third busiest airports, are among those affected by the bad weather.

Almost every flight from Manchester airport was delayed on Friday, with the majority being held back by over two hours. Several to destinations such as Guernsey, Dublin, Munich and Hurghada were also delayed by over four hours.

A spokesperson for Manchester airport said it was experiencing delays as a reult of the fog but said passengers due to travel should prepare as normal and aim to arrive at the airport in line with their airline’s advice.

Travellers are being urged to check with their airline as air traffic restrictions are in place, the country’s main air traffic controlprovider Nats said on Friday.

It added that it was continuing to monitor the situation alongside a Met Office expert “embedded” in its operation.

Air passengers facing heavy delays

Delays of over four hours

EasyJet experiencing disruption

18:13 , Athena Stavrou

Britain’s biggest budget airline, EasyJet, said it is currently experiencing some disruption to its flying programme due to low visibility.

“While this is outside of our control, we are doing all we can to minimise the impact of the delays,” a spokesperson said.

Travellers are being urged to check with their airline as air traffic restrictions are in place at several UK airports due to fog, the country’s main air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats said on Friday.

A Nats spokesperson said: “Due to widespread fog, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at several airports across the UK today. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information. Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption.”

