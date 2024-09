Airport Fire Continues to Burn in California's Orange County

The fast-growing Airport Fire in Orange County, California, has grown to 8,510 acres, according to the latest information published by Cal Fire.

The fire prompted evacuation orders after it began on Monday, September 9.

Video from X user @Julie_In_The_OC, posted in the early hours of Tuesday, shows a dramatic view of the fire. Credit: @Julie_In_The_OC via Storyful