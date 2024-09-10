Airport Fire Produces Towering Column of Smoke

The Airport fire burning in Trabuco Canyon in California’s Orange County spurred road closures and evacuations after it started in the afternoon on Monday, September 9.

Video filmed by X user @movieposterguy shows the towering column of smoke from the fire on Monday.

By Tuesday, the fire burned 9,333 acres and was zero percent contained, Cal Fire said.

According to fire officials, the blaze was named the Airport fire because of its proximity to a small “remote-controlled airplane airport in Trabuco Canyon.” Credit: @movieposterguy via Storyful