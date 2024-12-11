Airport strike action threatens Christmas flights

Ramp agents would usually receive cold weather payments, according to Unite. [Getty Images]

Christmas flights from Leeds-Bradford Airport could be under threat after Swissport employees announced plans to strike over pay.

Nearly 50 Unite union members, employed as ramp agents at the airport, are planning to walkout between 19 December and 4 January.

Unite said the strike had been called over the company's "refusal" to pay workers a monthly cold weather payment of £125 - payments that Swissport workers at other airports receive.

Swissport said it was in "open discussions" with the union, describing the talks as "productive", while Leeds-Bradford Airport said it would "work closely with partners" to minimise potential disruption.

Unison said it believed the action would mainly impact Ryanair flights from the site.

The cold weather payments, also known as de-icing payments, are made to the ground workers for taking up additional duties in winter.

Unite said although it would be on offer to employees at other airports, it would not be on offer to those working at Leeds-Bradford.

The union's regional officer Chris Muscroft said: "Our members literally sign paperwork that makes them accountable for all the lives on board a plane.

"Our de-icing trained members are out from very early in the morning and are expected to cover any delays beyond finish times."

He added the strike would cause "enormous disruption" to flights at the airport and the payment would be a "drop in the ocean" for Swissport.

A spokesperson for Swissport said: "We have been in open discussions with unions regionally and nationally, with all parties fully engaged.

"These have been productive to date and will continue."

