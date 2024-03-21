Airport Worker Lashes Out at Passengers After Flight Delay in Denver

An airport worker was filmed yelling and lashing out at passengers after their Frontier Airlines flight from Denver International Airport in Colorado was delayed on March 17.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 1.18 pm and land in Tampa, Florida, just before 7pm, but was delayed by more than two hours according to flight data.

Daniel Lemon, a Frontier customer, told Storyful that 25 passengers faced delays and were then bumped from their flights.

“[They were] in line at the customer service desk for 15 minutes with nobody there and no word if anybody is coming. After knocking on the door behind the counter this interaction ensued,” Lemon said.

This video from Lemon shows the staff member responding to customers saying, “I will call the police” and chastising the customers for their behavior.

“We are busy!” he yells, as people ask him where other staff are. “Busy!” he repeats.

“Then come tell us you’re busy,” Lemon tells him. The worker responds angrily, telling Lemon no one is available to come out. "This isn’t even my job! I’m in operations! Everyone who works here is busy! he shouts.

“Any Frontier employee could come tell us,” Lemon responds.

The aggravated worker then left the desk and into a back room as another airport worker, a woman, tells the customers she is working on the problem. “I will be back in about 25 minutes – give me a few moments,” she says.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said that the flight from Denver “required an aircraft swap prior to departure that resulted in a smaller plane than originally scheduled, necessitating that several customers be moved from a different flight.”

“While waiting for assistance at the service counter, a verbal exchange ensued between customers and an employee of a third-party business partner who is not part of Frontier’s customer service team. That individual has been removed from his duties associated with Frontier. We extend our sincere apologies to our customers involved in this matter,” the airline said. Credit: Daniel Lemon via Storyful