Airspace safety at Reagan Washington airport has long been a concern

The nation's busiest runway. Airspace cluttered with passenger planes and military aircraft. A history of near-crashes. And a growing shortage of air traffic controllers available to manage it all.

Some experts, politicians and airport managers have been warning for years of the risks posed by the crowded airspace and volume of flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. A Wednesday night mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Blackhawk helicopter brings renewed attention to those concerns.

There were no survivors among the 64 passengers and crew aboard American Airlines flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, or the three aboard the Blackhawk, officials said Thursday morning. The airspace above the airport is typically filled with both passenger planes and military aircraft on security patrols above nearby federal sites, including the White House and the Pentagon.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented," President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social early Thursday, after noting the sky was clear and the plane's lights were clearly visible. "NOT GOOD!!!"

An American Airlines Boeing 737 airplane takes off from a runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, September 23, 2013.

Controversy over more flights at DCA

Over the airport's objections, Congress last year forced it to add more daily flights, and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, warned of the consequences. Speaking in Congress last May, Kaine said there had recently been an incident where two planes nearly collided on a runway, and criticized efforts to further increase flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank God a collision and catastrophe was averted," Kaine said in May. "But more and more planes on this busiest runway in the United States is just going to increase the chance of a significant incident."

The FAA has repeatedly warned, including in June, that a shortage of air traffic controllers along the eastern seaboard has forced it to restrict the number of flights it can permit through the area.

The airport is particularly popular among lawmakers because it's more convenient to their Capitol Hill offices than either Dulles or Baltimore.

In May, airport officials and other experts also warned that adding more daily flights under what's known as the slot-and-perimeter rule posed concerns. In 2023, Reagan National broke its all-time passenger traffic record with 25.5 million passengers, according to airport managers. Passenger data for 2024 is not yet available.

"DCA is currently at capacity and at risk of being seriously overburdened should there be changes to the slot and perimeter rules," the Coalition to Protect America’s Regional Airports said in April. "Moreover, any changes to the slot and perimeter rules threaten to undermine the access of regional airports and their communities to the D.C. area, as well as increase delays, traffic, congestion, noise, and safety concerns."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Potter, the president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan Washington National, also expressed concerns during a July 2023 press conference: "We are very adamantly opposed to any changes to the slot and perimeter rule simply because of the fact that it will add inconvenience to all who travel through this airport. We do have on a regular basis cancellations and delays above and beyond our sister airports at Dulles and BWI and we cannot afford to exacerbate the challenges that we already have with roadways, with parking and with this one runway that handles all of this traffic."

History of Reagan Washington National Airport

Opened in June 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the airport initially known at National Airport was built up on the mud flats of the Potomac River and designed to serve the growing U.S. capitol. According to airport officials, "the airlines drew straws to determine who could land at National Airport first, and American Airlines won the honor."

Congress renamed the airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in 1998.

The airport's longest and main runway, Runway 1/19, is 6,869 feet long, which today is considered a relatively short runway for a major airport. Because the other two runways are much shorter, most airplanes use 1/19, making it the single-busiest runway in the country, according to airport officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to air-traffic control data, Flight 5342 was on final approach for one of the shorter runways, Runway 15/33. Due to safety and noise considerations, the FAA generally requires aircraft flying around the Washington, D.C. area to travel above the Potomac, which concentrates traffic in a narrow area.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Airspace safety at Reagan Washington airport long been a concern