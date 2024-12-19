Israel vows to reach Houthi leaders, as Houthi TV says strikes kill nine

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel's "long hand" will reach the leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement, Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed on Thursday, after unleashing airstrikes on several areas of the Arab country overnight.

The Israeli airstrikes killed nine people, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of the country, seven in the port of Salif and two in the Ras Issa oil facility, both located in the western province of Hodeidah.

The strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

"I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organisation: Israel's long hand will reach you as well," Katz said in a post on X. "Whoever raises a hand against the state of Israel, his hand will be cut off; whoever harms, will be harmed sevenfold."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa", adding that the targets struck were used by Houthi forces for military purposes.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November, in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)