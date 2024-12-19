Israel vows to reach Houthi leaders, as Houthi TV says strikes kill nine

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israel's "long hand" will reach the leaders of Yemen's Houthi movement, Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed on Thursday, after unleashing airstrikes on several areas of the Arab country overnight.

The Israeli airstrikes killed nine people, said Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of the country, seven in the port of Salif and two in the Ras Issa oil facility, both located in the western province of Hodeidah.

The strikes also targeted two central power stations south and north of the capital, Sanaa, it added.

"I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organisation: Israel's long hand will reach you as well," Katz said in a post on X. "Whoever raises a hand against the state of Israel, his hand will be cut off; whoever harms, will be harmed sevenfold."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen, including ports and energy infrastructure in Sanaa", adding that the targets struck were used by Houthi forces for military purposes.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since last November, in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war with Hamas.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Clauda Tanios; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)

Latest Stories

  • Middle East live updates: Israel says it plans to reoccupy Gaza Strip

    Rebel forces in Syria are building a transitional government after toppling the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country. Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza.

  • Explainer-What is the history of the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

    Israel responded with a military assault in Gaza in which more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities. The Gaza war is the bloodiest episode yet in a conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that has rumbled on for more than 75 years and destabilised the Middle East.

  • Israel strikes Yemen's capital, port city after Houthi attacks

    Israel launched "aggressive raids" targeting Houthi military targets, including ports, power plants, and oil factories, in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital, and the strategic port city of Hodeidah on Thursday, after the Israeli military said it intercepted a Houthi missile. Israel said Thursday it struck ports and energy infrastructure it alleges are used by Houthi rebels, after intercepting a missile fired by the group.Israel's military said it "conducted precise strikes on Houthi military targets in

  • Trudeau reflects on party discord amid calls to step down

    STORY: :: Trudeau says of his party 'like most families, sometimes we have fights':: December 17, 2024:: Ottawa, Canada:: Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister"It's hard not to feel happy when we're like this among liberals, among family, because that's what we really are, a big family. Now, like most families, sometimes we have fights around the holidays. But of course, like most families, we find a way through it.""The Canadians know where the Liberal Party of Canada stands. We stand for an economy that is fairer, greener and stronger. An economy that works for everyone, not just the richest few. We stand for safer communities, free from assault style rifles designed for battlefields. We stand for a woman's right to choose. We stand for the right to be who you are and love whom you love."His comments come as some Liberal MPs have called for Trudeau to leave office after the abrupt resignation of Freeland, a month before the inauguration of a new U.S. administration that could impose crippling sanctions on Canadian exports.Freeland quit Monday after Trudeau offered her a lesser position. She said his wish to increase spending could endanger Canada's ability to withstand the damage done by the tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose.The resignation of Freeland, 56, who also served as deputy prime minister, is one of the biggest crises Trudeau has faced since taking power in November 2015.Unhappy Liberal Party legislators, some of whom have been calling on Trudeau to quit for months, met on Monday in Ottawa to vent their frustration.The Liberals are trailing badly behind the Conservative Party in the polls ahead of an election that must be held by late October 2025. Trudeau has until now ruled out the idea of resigning, but if pressure on him mounts significantly, analysts said the results could be unpredictable.

  • Caleb Williams’ dad was right about the Chicago Bears all along

    One thing is abundantly clear at this stage in the Chicago Bears' miserable 4-10 season, where they've lost eight games in a row. A despondent Caleb Williams should've listened to his dad's prescient candor. In case you forget what

  • What Israel's Use of AI in Gaza May Mean for the Future of War

    Experts are wary of the deference officers give programs that suggest targets.

  • What's known about the brazen bombing that killed a top Russian general in Moscow

    The killing of a senior Russian general in a bombing outside his apartment building in Moscow was the boldest assassination yet of a top military officer and again brought the war in Ukraine to the streets of the capital.

  • Researcher: North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia to use against Ukraine in months

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea demonstrated this year that it could produce ballistic missiles and supply them to Russia for use against Ukraine in a matter of months, the head of a research organization that traces weapons used in the war said Wednesday.

  • Canada announces new border rules following Trump tariff threat

    The government has pledged a joint "strike force" and 24/7 aerial surveillance, as well as a host of other measures.

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…