AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2: Fight time, undercard, ring walks for Misfits X Series 012 boxing today

Elle Brooke beat AJ Bunker in 2022 (YouTube/Misfits)

AJ Bunker tonight takes on Elle Brooke in a rematch on the latest Misfits Boxing card.

The pair first fought in July 2022, after Bunker stepped in as a late replacement for the injured Astrid Wett, with Brooke winning on points at the end of the four rounds.

Ex-Love Island star Bunker holds the Misfits women's middleweight title, but Brooke is confident she will take that belt before turning her attention to high-profile crossover bouts.

"A really huge fight like Paige VanZant or Ronda Rousey," Brooke said of possible future opponents. “Someone like that, but then in between I need that Astrid [Wett] fight.

“I don’t think those fights would ever work without that one because that is the money fight, that could be like a main [event].”

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Bunker vs Brooke 2 takes place tonight, Saturday January 20, 2024 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The undercard is expected to get underway at approximately 7pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event pencilled in for around 9.30pm which is the fight after this bout.

As ever, those timings are all approximate and subject to change.

Elle Brooke (r) (Getty Images)

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2 fight card/undercard in full

The rematch between Bunker and Brooke does not top the MF & DAZN X Series 12 card in Leeds.

The main event is instead Ed Matthews, who stopped Swarmz inside a round on the undercard of KSI-Tommy Fury last year, going up against a mystery opponent.

Ashley Raksu is also in action, as is Not Logan Paul, who was attacked by Nate Diaz in a street fight last year,

Ed Matthews vs Mystery Opponent

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke

Ashley Raksu vs OJ Rose

Tristan Hamm vs Not Logan Paul

Small Spartan Jay vs Fox The G

Ben Williams vs Fes Batista

Chase DeMoor vs Minikon

Myles Raksu vs DTG

Most Wanted vs Joey Knight

How to watch AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2

TV channel: In the UK, Bunker vs Brooke 2 is being broadcast live via DAZN.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also watch the event live online via the website or app.

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2 weigh-in results

Both fighters weighed in at 124.8lbs on Friday.