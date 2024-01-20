AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates, Misfits undercard results

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2 LIVE!

Misfits boxing returns to Leeds tonight with a grudge match on the undercard. Ed Matthews' fight against a mystery opponent takes the main event, but the renewed rivalry with the Misfits women's middleweight title on the line is our focus.

The pair fought back in 2022, when Elle Brooke came in late as a replacement Astrid Wett and beat former Love Island contestant Bunker on points. Bunker has since picked up a belt and will be gunning for revenge and to make amends. Brooke, meanwhile, is fully of confidence and has her eyes on crossover fights should she record another win.

Brooke kept quiet during Friday's weigh-in, previously stating that she is done with talking before entering the ring while Bunker was very vocal, insisting her opponent's silence was a clear sign she was feeling the nerves. How will the rematch go down? Follow along below to find out!

AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke latest updates

Start time: Approx. 9.30pm GMT

How to watch: DAZN

What AJ Bunker said

What Elle Brooke said

18:29 , Alex Young

"I'm feeling so ready and confident. It's completely different this time around."

"The last time me and Elle fought I had two weeks' notice, so I wasn't prepared at all. It's going to be a different story this time around."

At the weigh-in, she said: "That chin of yours is mine tomorrow night, I can't wait. Got nothing to say? You're rattled, literally rattled. I can't wait. You said yourself, if you can't get through me you're gone.

"So guys I hope you're ready to see her get out of this scene and be gone for good. You're quivering, you're shaking. It's alright hun."

How to watch AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2

18:12 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, Bunker vs Brooke 2 is being broadcast live via DAZN.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also watch the event live online via the website or app.

Welcome

18:00 , Alex Young

It's another big night of Misfits boxing this evening, including a rematch between AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke.

It is the penultimate fight tonight in Leeds, before Ed Matthews takes on a mystery opponent, with the Misfits women's middleweight title on the line.

We are expecting Bunker and Brooke is begin their ring walks around 9.30pm GMT, but we will be providing updates from the earlier fights during our build-up.