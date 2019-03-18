AJ Styles Signs New WWE Contract – and Gets a Puppy (Photo)

AJ Styles has signed a new WWE contract, he tweeted on Monday. Oh, and he got a new puppy to boot. (Not literally to boot, of course, that would be cruel.)
“This is the newest member of my family,” Styles posted on Twitter. “Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy.”
This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019
Talk about burying the lede.
Puppy is presumably not part of the pro-wrestling deal. But look at that face!
Styles, real name Allen Neal Jones, is set to face Randy Orton on April 7 at New York/New Jersey’s WrestleMania 35. The 41-year-old Styles, who has long been considered one of professional wrestling’s best to ever lace up a pair of boots, only joined WWE in 2016.
In November, Styles lost his WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan. Before that night, Styles had held the belt for 371 days — that’s the longest anyone on “SmackDown” has ever been WWE Champion. The previous record-holder was John Bradshaw Layfield, who made a big belt buckle out of the company’s iconic belt for 280-straight days.
Styles became WWE Champion on Nov. 7, 2017, when he bested Jinder Mahal in Manchester, England.
“SmackDown Live” airs Tuesday nights from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.
