AJ Styles has signed a new WWE contract, he tweeted on Monday. Oh, and he got a new puppy to boot. (Not literally to boot, of course, that would be cruel.)“This is the newest member of my family,” Styles posted on Twitter. “Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy.”This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019Talk about burying the lede.Also Read: 'SmackDown Live': Daniel Bryan Ends AJ Styles' 371-Day Reign as WWE Champion (Video)Puppy is presumably not part of the pro-wrestling deal. But look at that face!Styles, real name Allen Neal Jones, is set to face Randy Orton on April 7 at New York/New Jersey’s WrestleMania 35. The 41-year-old Styles, who has long been considered one of professional wrestling’s best to ever lace up a pair of boots, only joined WWE in 2016.In November, Styles lost his WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan. Before that night, Styles had held the belt for 371 days — that’s the longest anyone on “SmackDown” has ever been WWE Champion. The previous record-holder was John Bradshaw Layfield, who made a big belt buckle out of the company’s iconic belt for 280-straight days.Styles became WWE Champion on Nov. 7, 2017, when he bested Jinder Mahal in Manchester, England.“SmackDown Live” airs Tuesday nights from 8 to 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.Read original story AJ Styles Signs New WWE Contract – and Gets a Puppy (Photo) At TheWrap

