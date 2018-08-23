Ajax Fans Create Intense Pre-Game Atmosphere Ahead of Champions League Clash

Thousands of Ajax fans marched to the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, August 22, as part of an unofficial club tradition — known as the Entrada — ahead of the club’s Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kiev.

Fans created an intense pre-game atmosphere in the Netherlands capital as they congregated under the bridge at the main entrance to the arena around an hour and a half before kick off.

As for the game itself, Ajax defeated Dynamo Kiev 3-1. Credit: Floris Roos via Storyful