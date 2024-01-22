Akeeagok builds on the foundations of the Nunavut dream

Leading Nunavut into “the largest land transfer in Canadian history,” Premier P.J. Akeeagok did not rise into this role by chance.

Born and raised in Grise Fiord, Akeeagok has fond memories of the smallest and northernmost community in the territory.

“I often felt we were forgotten, even though looking back at history, through the federal government’s forced relocation over sovereignty, and just [the] significant sacrifice families had made, including mine, for the [Canadian] flag that I see behind me here,” he said in his office. “So when you look at the history of what Inuit and Nunavummiut have sacrificed from history, that really gave me the pride to see this [devolution] agreement because it really allows, for once, Nunavummiut to make the final decision on their future.

“Just on the impact it has to this moment, I just recently went over to Chesterfield Inlet and met high school students, and just the bright stars in their eyes. I saw a lot of students wanting to participate and do big things in their community, and in the territory. Really, this agreement allows us to plan for their future, and [the Jan. 18 devolution] announcement is really for the youth that I saw there.

“So from that personal viewpoint, it does give me so much hope, it gives me a sense of contentedness, knowing that someday, one of the youth that I’ve come across in these high schools will sit here in this legislature and make a final decision on a mining project that’s happening in the territory, not someone who lives in Ottawa that has no reality of Nunavut, or has no connection to what impact that decision will have,” the premier said.

When Akeeagok was a child in Grise Fiord, he recalls “always being busy. I’ve always believed in doing something and contributing back to the community. You can ask anybody in Grise Fiord… I always valued education. When I was four years old, I snuck into the school. I was sitting at one of the desks, and the teacher told me, unfortunately, ‘You can’t be here’ because I was actually holding onto the desk. I always knew from an early age that education is our gateway to do some things, from early on I really felt that. I had many jobs growing up in the community, endless opportunity… I always wanted to be a water truck driver. When you live in a small community, that’s an incredible opportunity where you’re providing an essential service, so that was my ambition growing up, but obviously that evolved into other things.

When it comes to the course that set him on his political path, Akeeagok says, “What really started it was when I went to Nunatta Sunakkutaangit [museum]. I really didn’t know the history of how we got here… in 1999 [when Nunavut became a territory] I was a Junior Ranger at the time. There was a big ceremony happening in Iqaluit.

“I knew there was something big happening, because there was that sense of excitement, that sense of hope… at that moment, we didn’t realize what it was. I went to Nunatta Sunakkutaangit and there I was very blessed to learn the history, the sacrifices, of what we’re celebrating here now… we’re very lucky that many of the leaders are right here. I look to [them] to be able to hear the story of what vision they had for us… but that’s where the fire, the spark started for me to continue that Nunavut dream, and that vision to Nunavut.”

Beyond his various jobs in Nunavut’s smallest community, Akeeagok began to climb the political ladder with summer internships that later led to promotions within various organizations.

“Prior to to being premier, I had the honour of serving at the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), as the president there for two terms… I served as board member for Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI), which is a party to these negotiations. So, early on, since 2015, I’ve been directly involved in the devolution file. It’s one in which I’ve been a strong supporter, where I do see a huge opportunity, and I have so much faith in Nunavummiut being able to take on this responsibility. So right from when I had been elected to the QIA… over a decade ago is when that work started, so I’ve been very privileged to see that work evolve over the different key milestones we’ve gone through.

“Since I became premier, I’ve been really involved. I see this as an opportunity that rests with the [premier‘s office], so any chance I’ve had with the bilateral [discussions] I’ve had with the prime minister, I’ve signalled the importance. I’ve met with my team many, many times to see this succeed. I’ve been very privileged to be here, but I look back to the people who started the process, and who had that strong vision that someday we’ll get there.

“But it does take a lot of work. It does take a great deal of attention that you have to put in to get it to that finish line. But I feel very proud to have played a small role.

“So as we look back at this very important moment, I look back at…the Elders who really had that patience, and that bold vision… and really looking at the resources that are here, whether it’s sustainable, or non-renewable in this case, and looking at devolution — looking at us to be able to build that foundation for our territory is so exciting… It’s the last jurisdiction for Canada to sign off on that agreement. We’ve focused on that for many years, we’ve learned from experiences, but we’re ready. We’re ready to take on that responsibility, we’re ready to pull up our sleeves and get to work. So every conversation I’ve had [with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] has been very positive, and very mutually beneficial from leader to leader…when I look at the agreement, when Nunavut succeeds, Canada succeeds, and I think it’s important that we realize that. The next three years are crucial to see that we do succeed, but I feel that we’ve been given the opportunity to get the necessary resources.

“The hard work is obviously before us, but I have full confidence that we’ll be able to get through any challenge… talking [with] the former negotiators, the visionaries — we’re very fortunate to have living forefathers who were instrumental to where we are right now, and the sacrifices that they made to give us an opportunity.

“Arguably the important work will start immediately, which is obviously the drafting of legislation, it’s the transfer of assets, it’s the transfer of the human resources to ensure that the continuity occurs for us to manage the resources that are here in Nunavut. So there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but I think today’s about celebrating the historic moment.”

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News