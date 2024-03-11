Aker hopes residents will give their two cents on new Municipal Plan

The City of Mount Pearl is reviewing and renewing its municipal plan, which will direct development in the coming decade.

The plan, which Mayor Dave Aker described as a “visionary” move for the city, will focus on transportation as well as zoning.

Councillor Bill Antle introduced the plan at a council meeting last week, highlighting the importance that input from residents will add to the plan, which will be facilitated through the City's website.

“It's a real opportunity for our residents to become involved and say how you want your city to grow, how you want your transportation plan to be, what type of housing you want in the city,” he said. “It’s a blueprint for our city.”

Councillor Mark Rice described the plan as determining a “common vision for the growth of the city,” noting the attention to zoning in areas such as the city centre and north of Topsail Road.

Many modes of transit will be assessed, including walking, biking, scooters, and public parking requirements.

Councillor Jim Locke brought attention to Mount Pearl’s shrinking population as well as the need to build upwards due to the necessity of adapting to a “changing environment.”

“We have to recruit newcomers,” Locke said. “To keep Mount Pearl sustainable we have to change the way we’re doing things, and it’s going to result in change.”

Councillor Isabelle Fry pointed out the new plan will come after years of amendments to the old one, and of the importance of residential input toward its development.

“If we have a consultant that’s going to help us put this together, it’s so important that it's the vision of the residents and what they want from the city rather than people sitting behind a desk,” she said.

Mayor Aker said he hopes the plan will inspire the involvement of residents, and warned staff to be prepared for both positive and negative feedback.

He also noted the importance staying the course when it comes to the City’s day-to-day operations in light of the big plans ahead.

In response, CAO Spurrell referenced a list of development priorities that staff is considering while keeping the municipal plan in mind.

“While we have the context of the municipal plan review and what we hope to achieve, we’re certainly not putting on hold development in the city and it is business as usual,” Spurrell said.

Tract Consulting will spearhead the work on the municipal plan for the City. It was awarded the contract for $271,664.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News