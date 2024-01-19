Aker laying his brain on the line for Frosty Festival boasting rights

By Chad Feehan

The Frosty Festival is receiving a helping hand from The City of Mount Pearl this year in the form of a subsidy to go towards its operations.

In anticipation of next month's annual festival, the council has approved the first installment of the annual event’s operating grant, totalling $32,000.

The money is part of a memorandum of understanding between the non-profit’s festival organizers, and the City, and similar agreements have been brokered between the two in the past.

“We support the Frosty Festival like we always have,” said Mayor Dave Aker.

The festival has been an annual staple of Mount Pearl since 1983, but was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

This year's festivities will run from February 9th to the 17th and will be host to a variety of events including a parade of lights, a block party, and a Saturday concert featuring Shanneyganock, The Masterless Men, and The Irish Descendents.

“Looks like we’re going to have a double weekend and full week, chockablock with activities,” Aker said.

The Frosty Festival’s board of directors will also be hosting a trivia night titled “Battle of the Brains” at the Reid Centre. That event already has Mayor Aker talking smack.

“Council will win the trivia Battle of the Brains this year,” he declared. “Just throwing that out there.”

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News