Akron School Board to host 'special meeting'

Good news for Ontario's strained health-care system: a new medical school is set to open in the GTA this year.Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is poised to open its new medical school in Brampton, Ont., in September. The first class will include 94 undergraduates and 105 postgraduates (also known as residents).Every student will be Canadian, most from Ontario, said TMU President Mohamed Lachemi. He said the goal is to welcome a diverse group of future doctors, with the hope many will opt to