Here is how the Akron Zoo animals reacted to the solar eclipse

The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Crab fishing season has opened in most of Newfoundland and Labrador, but the union representing inshore harvesters says its members have left their boats tied up at the wharf. In a news release Monday, the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union said the prices fishers will be offered for their crab this year are too low to make a living. The union said the mechanism used to set those prices favours seafood processors, and puts harvesters at a disadvantage. "Our negotiating commit