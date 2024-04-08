Here is how the Akron Zoo animals reacted to the solar eclipse
The Akron Zoo hosted an event called Total Eclipse of the Zoo, inviting 2,500 people from all over the country to watch the solar eclipse.
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Crab fishing season has opened in most of Newfoundland and Labrador, but the union representing inshore harvesters says its members have left their boats tied up at the wharf. In a news release Monday, the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union said the prices fishers will be offered for their crab this year are too low to make a living. The union said the mechanism used to set those prices favours seafood processors, and puts harvesters at a disadvantage. "Our negotiating commit
X-rays show one of the birds was shot in the head and neck, police say.
GUNTUR, India (AP) — There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with human-caused climate change. The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine, an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state. T
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
Tens of thousands are evacuated in northern Kazakhstan, amid warnings that floods are spreading in Russia.
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Eclipse spectators staked out their spots across three countries Sunday, fervently hoping for clear skies despite forecasts calling for clouds along most of the sun-vanishing route. North America won’t see another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, prompting the weekend’s worry and mad rush. Monday’s extravaganza stretches from Mexico’s Pacific beaches to Canada’s rugged Atlantic shores, with 15 U.S. states in between. “I have arrived in the path of totality!
A new book, The Exhausted Earth, outlines how capitalism leads to burnout - for people and planet. But regenerative solutions are possible if people focus on interconnectedness, not isolation.
A double brood of cicadas is expected to surface simultaneously this spring in the United States, something we haven't seen in more than two centuries. Get ready for the 'cicadapocalypse'.
Why the public resistance to carbon tax policies? New research suggests a few key factors that may play a role in influencing popular support for carbon tax efforts in Canada.
A fascinating video captured Indian police baffled after seeing a stream of water shoot out of a tree. Native to India, the Terminalia tomentosa species of tree can hold between four and six liters of water. Indigenous people have long used these incredible plants for refreshment during the hot summer months.
Colombia's capital Bogota will start rationing water this week to alleviate droughts wrought by the El Nino weather pattern, which has exacerbated the Andean country's dry season and caused reservoir levels to fall, Mayor Carlos Galan said on Monday. The El Nino phenomenon arrived in Colombia at the end of 2023, causing high temperatures and droughts that led to forest fires throughout the Andean country and pushed reservoirs to their lowest levels in decades. Three reservoirs that make up the Chingaza water system, which supplies Bogota with 70% of its water needs, are at just 16.9% capacity, Galan said, their lowest level in 40 years.
Building materials were seen flying off a construction site in Manchester as Storm Kathleen moved through on April 6.The Met Office forecast strong winds on Saturday morning, as the storm hit the UK and Ireland.The footage here was captured by Sarah Larsen. Credit: Sarah Larsen via Storyful
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Matthew Walley's eyes sweep over the large forest that has sustained his Indigenous community in Liberia for generations. Even as the morning sun casts a golden hue over the canopy, a sense of unease lingers. Their use of the land is being threatened, and they have organized to resist the possibility of losing their livelihood. In the past year, the Liberian government has agreed to sell about 10% of the West African country’s land — equivalent to 10,931 square kilometers (