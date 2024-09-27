Al Fayed's son 'horrified' by sexual abuse allegations

Mohamed Al Fayed's son has said he is "horrified" by allegations of sexual abuse made against his late father, which have "thrown into question the loving memory I had of him".

Dozens of women have accused the former Harrods owner - who died last year aged 94 - of multiple rapes and sexual assaults.

Lawyers hoping to bring a case against the department store are now representing 60 women, after a BBC investigation revealed the claims of over 20 women last week.

Omar Al Fayed said his father had been a "wonderful dad", but added that this "does not blind me from an objective assessment of circumstances".

In a public statement, the 36-year-old environmental entrepreneur said: "The extent and explicit nature of the allegations are shocking and has thrown into question the loving memory I had of him.

"How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways, raises further disturbing questions."

He continued: "Throughout history, people in positions of power have all too often been shielded from the consequences of their actions, and justice has frequently been delayed or denied to those who have suffered...

"I firmly believe that anyone found guilty of such reprehensible actions, including having had facilitated, enabled or helped cover up such actions, no matter their status, must be held accountable.

He went on to say: "The alleged victims and public deserve full transparency and accountability."

Omar Al Fayed expressed support for "any legitimate investigation into these allegations", adding: "I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability, and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead.

"No one is above the law, and all victims deserve their day in court."

He also criticised the BBC for its extensive reporting on the allegations.

Omar Al Fayed was appointed to the Harrods board of directors in 2006 and remained on it until his father sold the business in 2010.

The department store's current owners have said they were "utterly appalled" by the allegations and has condemned his actions "in the strongest terms".

They acknowledged that during the time Harrods was owned by Mohamed Al Fayed, "as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise".

They added: "The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do."

Harrods said it has a compensation scheme for ex-employees who say they were attacked by Mohamed Al Fayed, and that it has already reached financial settlements with the majority of people who have approached it since 2023.

Victims and former staff have said that he preyed on young women hired by the company, threatening them against speaking out about his behaviour.

Lawyers representing many of them said the billionaire used surveillance in Harrods and intrusive medical checks to undertake "systematic abuse".

They have also said that there was "credible evidence" of instances of abuse taking place at other businesses and properties once owned by Al Fayed.

[BBC]

A BBC investigation into allegations of rape and attempted rape by Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of Harrods. Did the luxury store protect a billionaire predator?

Watch Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods on BBC iPlayer now

[BBC]

[BBC]

Listen to World of Secrets, Season 4: Al Fayed, Predator at Harrods on BBC Sounds. If you’re outside the UK, you can listen wherever you get your podcasts.