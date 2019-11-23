Al Hilal, Urawa set for Asian Champions League showdown

SHOWS: SAITAMA, JAPAN (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. RAIN POURING DOWN AS AL HILAL PLAYERS TRAINING ON PITCH AT SAITAMA STADIUM

2. VARIOUS OF AL HILAL STRIKER BAFETIMBI GOMIS TRAINING

3. CAPTAIN MOHAMMAD AL-SHALBOUB TRAINING

4. DEFENDER YASSER AL-SHAHRANI TRAINING

5. FORWARD SEBASTIAN GIOVINCO WALKING

6. AL HILAL NEWS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AL HILAL HEAD COACH, RAZVAN LUCESCU, SAYING:

"I am expecting for everybody to give everything in this game because, as we discussed, for us it is maybe the most important game of our lives. I don't know what will be in the future but in this moment, we can talk about this as the most important game of our lives. Everybody is ready to give their all."

8. PLAYERS TRAINING

9. GIOVINCO TRAINING

10. GOMIS TRAINING

11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AL HILAL HEAD COACH, RAZVAN LUCESCU, SAYING:

"As you know, the first game finished 1-0 for us. It should have been finished with a higher difference of goals because of the very good performance of our team. In the same way, I might tell you that we were also with bad luck because the referee cancelled a regular goal which would have given us a 2-0. But this is football and we have to accept."

12. PLAYERS TRAINING

13. GOMIS TRAINING

14. PLAYERS TRAINING

15. URAWA RED DIAMONDS PLAYERS TRAINING

16. URAWA MIDFIELD YUKI ABE TRAINING

17. GOALKEEPER HARUKI FUKUSHIMA KICKING BALL

18. DEFENDER TOMOAKI MAKINO TRAINING AND LAUGHING

19. VARIOUS OF URAWA FANS WAVING FLAGS AND CHEERING PLAYERS

20. FANS / PLAYERS WARMING-UP

21. WATER SPLASHING AS PLAYERS RUN

22. PLAYERS WARMING-UP

23. MAKINO WARMING-UP

24. ABE WARMING-UP

25. HEAD COACH TSUYOSHI OTSUKI LOOKING ON

26. (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) URAWA RED DIAMONDS HEAD COACH, TSUYOSHI OTSUKI, SAYING:

"At a game like tomorrow, we have to control ourselves. That doesn't mean not going for it, but instead controlling our emotions and then exploding (when we need to). I am expecting my team to show this explosion tomorrow and hopefully we will win."

27. PLAYERS TRAINING

28. MIDFIELDER EWERTON TRAINING / WINGER QUENTEN MARTINUS

29. FORWARD FABRICIO TRAINING

30. BANNER SUPPORTING URAWA

31. (SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) URAWA RED DIAMONDS FORWARD, SHINZO KOROKI, SAYING:

"Even though we lost the first leg 1-0, we still have a chance. What you saw in Saudi Arabia and what you will see tomorrow will be completely different. A different team. I am sure of that. Of course, we need to score at least two goals to win this title so we have to press them really hard and we have to work really hard. At the same time we have to balance ourselves. We can't just attack, attack and attack because if we concede one then we will have to score three, which is very difficult. It is football, nobody really knows what will happen so all we can do is our best."

32. VARIOUS OF GOALKEEPERS WARMING UP NEXT TO BANNERS

33. PLAYERS PASSING BALL IN RAIN

34. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS KICKING BALL ON WET SURFACE

35. VARIOUS OF LUCESCU, OTSUKI, KOROKI AND AL-SHALBOUB POSING WITH ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TROPHY ON PITCH





STORY: Urawa Red Diamonds and Al Hilal prepared for the second leg Asian Champions League final in Saitama on Saturday (Nov. 23), with the Saudi side carrying a 1-0 lead heading into Sunday's (Nov. 24) match.

Peruvian Andre Carrillo's solitary goal in the first leg in Riyadh earlier this month has given Razvan Lucescu's team a slender advantage heading into Sunday.

The 15-times Saudi champions have suffered agonising defeats in the competition's final twice before, losing in 2014 to Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers before succumbing again in 2017 against Urawa.

Al Hilal last won a continental title in 2002, when they defeated South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors to claim the Asian Cup Winners Cup, and they have not been crowned champions since the creation of the Asian Champions League 17 years ago.

This time, Lucescu hopes it will be different.

"I am expecting for everybody to give everything in this game because, as we discussed, for us it is maybe the most important game of our lives," said the Romanian.

Meanwhile, their Japanese opponents Urawa are eyeing a third title having won in 2007 and 2017.

They will be able to call upon over 60,000 fans at the expected sell-out.

(Production: Jack Tarrant)