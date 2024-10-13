Al Pacino reveals why he refuses to take souvenirs from movie sets

Al Pacino refuses to take souvenirs from his movie sets.

The Hollywood veteran, 84, has starred in some of cinema’ most iconic films including ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Heat’, but admitted he is not one for lifting props and costumes from the shoots such as his drug baron ‘Scarface’ character Tony Montana’s “little friend” gun and white suit.

He told People ahead of the publication of his upcoming memoir ‘Sonny Boy’ about why he doesn’t keep them: “I'll probably lose them. For a long while, I used to bop from one place to another. I always was a bit of a gypsy.”

He added the only trinket he has kept from his movie career is a homemade Oscar trophy fans made for him after 1983’s ‘Scarface’ was snubbed by the Academy Awards.

Al said he was given the gift while performing in a production of writer David Mamet’s ‘American Buffalo’ in San Francisco, with a group of his fans coming to see him following a matinee of the show.

He added: “It was just around the time the awards were coming out, the Oscars were coming out and I didn't get nominated.

“So the fans out there, they used to wait for me when a show was over.

“They all got together and gave me this huge Oscar. I thought, ‘My God.’ I still have it at my house.

“It was huge, proportionately huge compared to the real Oscar. You know what I'm saying? So I was stunned by that. I was very happy with that.”

By the time ‘Scarface’ was released, Al had been nominated for five Academy Awards but never won.

He finally took home the best actor gong for his performance as a blind former war hero in 1992’s ‘Scent of a Woman’.

Al added to People he never thought he’d write a memoir, but agreed after he started thinking about his past and stories “just started coming out” from his “quite a big life”.